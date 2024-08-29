Visions of Mana: How to beat Frost Gigas boss

The Frost Gigas in Visions of Mana is the herald to the Benevodon of Light, and before you can fight her, you have to overcome this very familiar Mana-series boss. A titanic force of nature, the Frost Gigas predictably, will have very strong ice attacks. That means your point of attack is going to be very clear, but if you want to know exactly what he’s going to throw at you, we’ve got you covered.

The boss's difficulty has really spiked by this point in the game, but the Frost Gigas isn’t too bad if you come prepared with the right spells and party. If you need assistance in overcoming the Frost Gigas in Visions of Mana, look no further.

Tips for defeating the Frost Gigas in Visions of Mana

Here are the Frost Gigas's predictable weaknesses (Image via Square Enix)

The Frost Gigas in Visions of Mana is a Level 29 Demi-Human/Magicali boss. It’s weak to Bludgeoning damage and Fire Magic. It’s predictably Immune to Water Magic. We walked into this room using Grand Diviner on Palamena and had to reset. All of her damage was coming up to zero, so there was no point in it. Instead, we used Val (Liege), Palamena (Rune Seer), and Julei (Sage).

The first thing you want to do is give your attackers the Fire Saber enchantment to ensure you're dealing extra damage to Frost Gigas at all times. Its primary attack is a pair of huge, arcing punches. He can also throw small AOE snowballs at the ground in front of him, which are pretty easy to dash out of the way of.

His weak point appears to be his left arm, which has a huge amount of ice crystals on it, so focus on that. Frost Gigas also has a stomp that makes the ground under him icy for a brief moment, so that’s worth watching out for in Visions of Mana. He can also do an axe-handle smash, where he pounds both fists into the ground.

Destruction rains from the heavens! (Image via Square Enix)

I tend to use the Horus Inferno class attack early, so I can rebuild CS for another one later in the fight. It also does well over 1,000 damage, so it’s a good chunk of the boss’s health. You also need to watch for him chaining the punch attacks together, because they deal serious damage. If you have characters in the party that can debuff, Frost Gigas can be paralyzed.

Frost Gigas, when closer to 50%, will teleport to the center of the screen and do a huge AOE frost breath attack. He will also try and teleport to use his punch/smash combo as well, so keep on the move. Closer to the end of the fight, he’ll regenerate the crystals on his left arm, and add some to his right, giving you another target to exploit.

When around 30% HP, he’ll throw the AOE snowballs a farther distance, and then teleport to start raining icicles down from the ceiling. At this point, I used the Element Break for Liege, which constantly hailed the screen in fire.

It made things a little harder to see, but it was constant damage that the boss was weak too and made the rest of the fight incredibly easy. Wrap it up with another Class Strike if you can, or just melee until the boss is dead. Victory will secure for you 3,400 Lucre, 20,100 EXP, and a Frost Gigas Corestone.

Visions of Mana is Square Enix’s latest entry into the classic Mana franchise. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

