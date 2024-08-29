Visions of Mana: How to beat the Grapplavine boss

In Visions of Mana’s Verdeus Borough, the Grapplavine boss causes a great deal of mischief. Perhaps that's the reason why the Alm hasn’t been selected yet. Either way, players need to defeat this huge plant monster before they can progress. Visually, it appears to be a blend of Aegagropilon and Tropicallo from Secret of Mana. That said, the Verdeus Borough is very much its own boss.

However, it is not an incredibly challenging boss, but like Fullmetal Hugger and other bosses, it has weaknesses to exploit and dangerous attacks to avoid. If you want to know how to take Grapplavine down swiftly in Visions of Mana, here’s what to do.

Tips to defeat the Grapplavine boss in Visions of Mana

The weaknesses and immunities of Grapplavine (Image via Square Enix)

Grapplavine is a Level 22 Weed boss in Visions of Mana. It’s weak to Slashing Attacks and Fire Magic. It’s Resistant to Water Magic, and Immune to Wood Magic. You can use whichever characters you want for this foe, but we used a level 23 party consisting of Val (Liege), Morley (Nightblade), and Palamena (RuneSeer).

Since this foe is weak to Fire, having Val cast Fire Saber on everyone who's going to be in combat is highly recommended. This increases your overall damage to the boss during this Visions of Mana battle.

Early in the battle, Grapplavine will summon other plants that spit out Poison clouds, so focus on slaying those first. Your party may already begin that, to help you out. Grapplavine itself will also spew out poison clouds at the same time.

Watch out for the poison - it can really take a toll on your party (Image via Square Enix)

After you beat all the summoned plants, Grapplavine slumps over, so it’s your chance to get a bunch of free critical hits in. Use this period to blast the boss with as much fire damage as you possibly can. Around 50%, it will start using its head to spin around and knock players back and deal damage.

It can also slam its head into the earth itself, to try and hit you. Afterward, it may also do a huge jumping AOE splash attack. You can slow this down with Luna Globe and also deal free, uninterrupted damage to the boss.

This is a great time to use Horus Inferno (Liege’s class strike) to deal well over a thousand damage to Visions of Mana’s Grapplavine boss. It should drop the plant to around 10%, after which, you can easily take down the rest of its life bar. Success will grant you 2,200 Lucre, 13, 050 EXP, and a Grapplavine Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC storefronts. To learn more about the game, check out our spoiler-free preview.

