Visions of Mana: How to beat the Jewel Eater boss

Visions of Mana’s Jewel Eater boss holds the secret to tapping into Gnome’s magical power. Specifically, the Jewel Eater has eaten the elemental Gnome, and it’s up to you to free it. Getting caught not paying attention could easily lead to multiple party members being KOed by this powerful, fast-moving boss. This is one of the few boss fights where I had party members that had to be revived with a Cup of Wishes.

While certainly more challenging than the Mantis Ant, the Jewel Eater still has an elemental weakness to exploit, and a very visible weak point on its body to target. If you’re frustrated with this boss, here's how you best them.

Tips on defeating Jewel Eater boss in Visions of Mana

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of Jewel Eater (Image via Square Enix)

Jewel Eater is a Level 21 Animal boss in Visions of Mana. It is weak to Wind Magic and completely Immune to Earth Magic. It also has a visible weak point to target on its Forehead. This monster is said to only appear once a millennia when the world is on the brink of great change, so it’s fitting it shows up at this point in time.

For this fight, I brought Level 22 Val (Duelist), Palamena (Rune Seer), and Morley (Nightblade). At least Palamena has access to Wind Magic in this fight, making it much easier. Letting the NPCs throw wind boomerangs and attacks definitely makes the fight manageable. Early on, the boss will swipe at you and throw waves of rocks you must avoid.

It will also try to put its guard up and curl up a bit; this prevents you from targeting its weak point. Afterward, Jewel Eater in Visions of Mana throws a tantrum, which makes huge chunks of rock rain down from the heavens in AoE attacks. Just keep moving and avoid being hit.

If you time this correctly, you can get some stress-free attacks in (Image via Square Enix)

If you have Thunder Sabre on Val (or anyone else that can cast it), cast it on your party throughout this fight to make sure you’re dealing as much damage as possible. Toward the halfway point, its claw strikes get faster, and it does a downward strike that deals AoE damage everywhere in front of the boss.

It will try the tantrum at least once more in Visions of Mana and then add a leaping charge to the proceedings. If you have someone with the Luna Globe, it’s a great time to activate it. This will slow the boss to a crawl in mid-air, allowing you to deal lots of damage before the time effect wears off.

What makes this part of the fight challenging is while the boss is charging to and fro, rocks are still raining down on the party, making it hard to fight back. Make sure you’ve stocked Chocolate and Cup of Wishes in your inventory wheel, just in case. Victory nets you 2,100 Lucre, 12,150 EXP, and the Jewel Eater Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can learn more about it in our spoiler-free preview.

