Visions of Mana: How to beat Selaphia, Benevodon of Light

Visions of Mana players will be forced to defeat all the Benevodons, including Selaphia, the Benevodon of Light. After being freed from her prison by Daelophos, it will be up to the party to defeat her once and for all. Despite representing the elemental of Light, she’s still a challenging, sinister foe that has to be overcome.

Thankfully, the Visions of Mana Benevodon bosses have predictable weaknesses, and Selaphia is no exception. However, if you want to know what she brings to the battle, and how to best her, we’re here to guide you down that path.

Tips for defeating Selaphia, Benevodon of Light in Visions of Mana

Here are Selaphia's elemental attunements (Image via Square Enix)

Selaphia is a Level 31 Demi-human boss in Visions of Mana. Found while chasing down Daeolophos, the antagonist frees her, and leaves, forcing you to clean up his mess. Selaphia is weak to Darkness Magic, and Immune to Light Magic. If you have access to Light Shield and Dark Saber, these are fantastic times to pull these both out and cast them on your party.

Trending

We approached this fight with Val (Berserker), Palamena (Rune Seer), and Julei (Sage). Her arms, covered in glacial spikes, appear to be her weak point. Though a holy-elemental, she also has ice attacks, as the fight takes place in an icy arena.

Selaphia can use an AOE that deals damage and also freezes party members, so if you have abilities that can nullify or reduce the chances of Freeze, this is also a great fight to employ them.

Selaphia is primarily a spell caster, launching slow projectiles, and triggering large AOE attacks after teleporting away from the party. She can also use an icy wind attack from her palm to freeze a large patch of ground, so you slip and slide if you’re on it. She can also trigger a small burst of holy damage right in front of her, before casting her AOE, so when she starts channeling red energy, try to stay away.

You definitely don't want to get caught in this AOE (Image via Square Enix)

When Selaphia gets to around 30% or so in Visions of Mana, she’ll trigger a gigantic AOE ice field, with several smaller AOEs within it. You should have enough time to get out of it. If you don’t, you’ll take damage, and turn into a Moogle, which is another debilitating status ailment.

Other than that, she doesn’t feature any new or devastating attacks in Visions of Mana. Just make sure to keep Cup of Wishes items on hand, as well as status-removing items, in case she winds up taking party members out. Victory nets you 7,600 Lucre, 22,500 Exp, and a Selaphia Corestone.

The game releases on August 29, 2024. To learn more about Square Enix’s epic new Action RPG, check out our Visions of Mana in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!