Visions of Mana: How to beat Shreegill

Shreegill awaits Visions of Mana players deep within the Luka Ruins Undertemple, followed by the guardian of the Benevodon of Water. Both are equally horrific creatures; however, in the case of Shreegill, it is pure nightmare fuel. A shark with two eel tentacles, and clawed tentacles, it’s fast, powerful, and deadly, but it also has an easy-to-abuse weakness.

That’s one thing that makes the Mana series great - knowing the Elemental weakness chart can really pay big dividends for players.

That especially goes for bosses at this point of the game - such as the Benevodons like Besseroth, and their guardians. If you’re wondering how to overcome this powerful boss, we’ve got you covered on strengths, weaknesses, and important attacks.

Tips for defeating Shreegill in Visions of Mana

The biographical information for Shreegill (Image via Square Enix)

Shreegill is a Level 42 Aquatic boss in Visions of Mana. It’s weak to Fire Magic, and completely Immune to Water Magic predictably. That made Val’s choice of class incredibly obvious (Liege).

I paired him with Palamena (Majesty) and Julei (High Cleric). The ability to stop time, paired with Julei’s incredible healing made this fight a breeze. If you have Water Shield, you should definitely cast it.

Anyone who will be hitting the boss should also have Flame Saber, so if you have it on someone, time to cast it on your party. One of the first attacks Shreegill does in Visions of Mana is jam a tentacle into the ground, which creates several AOE water pools. Tentacles will poke out of these and try to hit you, so just stay out of reach.

One thing that really makes Luna Globe powerful in this fight is the boss model is massive. As long as one of its arms gets caught in the Luna Globe’s Time Stop magic, you can freeze the whole boss in place, to hit with your Class Strike, fire saber strikes, or even Elemental Break later in the fight.

The end of the fight can get very hectic (Image via Square Enix)

It can do a powerful, huge spin attack followed by a dash, and also often follows by having one of the eel arms charge up a powerful breath weapon. The one on the right does a misty/watery attack, and the left eel does a lightning breath attack. You also have to keep an eye out for large, sweeping melee strikes.

The main head can also do a huge water breath attack, much bigger than the ones the eels project at you. Since Fire damage is easy to come by, Shreegill’s health just disappears quickly in Visions of Mana.

If you combine elemental break with Luna Globe, the boss will take tons of damage without being able to resist it. This is how we shredded roughly 25% of his health at once. However, around 50%, it will start using a water twister attack, where twisters spina around the party to deal damage.

Between the Elemental Break and Horus Inferno Class Strike, this boss can’t stand up to your damage. It doesn’t do much in the way of new, deadly attacks, as all of its normal repertoire is pretty impressive.

The only hard part to the late game of the fight is when the boss combines the tentacle knock-up with the water twists, giving you more stuff to avoid. Defeating Shreegill in Visions of Mana will give you 7,920 Lucre, 39,150 EXP, and a Shreegill Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. To learn more about the game, check out our in-depth review.

