Visions of Mana: How to beat Tor Marne, Benevodon of the Moon

Tor Marne is one of Visions of Mana’s most interesting bosses. Don’t let the fact that it’s a fairly adorable frog fool you as it’s quite dangerous. It has plenty of time-slowing effects that can make this fight a nightmare. However, if you are aware of its potential, the fight becomes much easier — so we’re here to help. This fight comes after one of the most challenging bosses in the game, so it will likely feel like a breath of fresh air.

The previous Vampire boss is infuriating, and while Tor Marne, Benevodon of the Moon, is also difficult, the battle against it isn't as long in Visions of Mana. Read on if you want to know its weaknesses and attacks.

Tips on defeating Tor Marne, Benevodon of the Moon in Visions of Mana

The biographical information for Tor Marne, Benevodon of the Moon (Image via Square Enix)

Tor Marne is a Level 41 Reptilian boss in Visions of Mana, that is weak to slashing damage, and completely Immune to Moon Magic. To combat this foe, I went with Val (Rune Knight), Palamena (Majesty), and Julei (High Cleric). In retrospect, I should have made Palamena something else since this boss is immune to its own magic. If I had given it more thought, I’d have made her a Divine Seer (Water-type) or something similar.

While none of the Elemental Sabers help, I cast Wood Saber out of habit. However, Moon Shield+ does help since this boss casts mostly Moon Magic.

Beware of Tor Marne's cone breath weapon and the orbs it spits out that slowly chase after you. If you get hit, you get afflicted by a slowing effect, making it hard to keep up with the foe. It can also do a hop that becomes an AOE smash.

When it inflates and floats into the air, it will rain down AOE attacks, so this is another one of those “stay on the move” phases that Tor Marne and many other Visions of Mana bosses feature. It won’t last too long, though.

Another attack to watch out for is when Tor Marne puffs himself up. He will then waddle across the screen to knock you away.

Watch out for the hail of ...moon balloons? (Image via Square Enix)

You can interact with the boss’s tongue using the Shade Elemental Vessel, but for the life of me, I could not connect it in time. You don’t have long to do it, and it doesn't start happening until around 60% HP. It’s something for players to look out for while fighting Tor Marne in Visions of Mana.

At around 50% health, Tor Marne will leap into the air and glow brilliantly. It will also have other celestial bodies around it, which is interesting because it’s supposed to be a Moon and not a Sun. There didn’t seem to be a way to stop this, and if there was a health bar for it, it wasn’t visible. After a delay, it exploded, hitting all party members and knocking them back.

Other than that, it didn’t change much for this second phase. Instead of just one orb, it now spits out several significantly faster ones. It often follows this up with its leap, so if you’re slowed, you’re almost certainly going to get hit. Just focus on the crystals on its back whenever you can, and keep avoiding its AOE attacks and you’ll come out on top. Victory will secure you 12,600 Lucre, 37,350 EXP, and the Tor Marne Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.

