Visions of Mana: How to defeat Zable Fahr, Benevodon of Darkness

Visions of Mana players will encounter Zable Fahr much later in the story. The Benevodon of Darkness, it takes the form of several heads growing out of the walls of the Passagean Tomespire. At first, players will only see two heads, but before the fight is done, the third will appear. Each head uses its own style of attack, and it’s going to be a long, drawn-out fight for sure. It’s hard to say whether the Benevodon of Darkness or Light was the most frustrating, but neither was simple.

Thankfully, all the Benevodons, such as Garethe of Earth have their elemental in their name. That makes it easy to figure out what kind of attacks you need to use against Zable Fahr, Benevodon of Darkness in Visions of Mana. That doesn’t mean the fight is simple.

Tips to beat Visions of Mana's Zable Fahr, Benevodon of Darkness

Zable Fahr has two frustrating phases, but it's not impossible to defeat (Image via Square Enix)

Zable Fahr, Benevodon of Darkness is a Level 28 Fiend in Visions of Mana. It’s weak to Slashing damage and Holy Magic. It is completely Immune to Darkness Magic of any kind. We used a level 29 team of Val (Paladin), Palamena (Grand Diviner), and Julei (Sage) to defeat it. Each of the heads of Zable Fahr has its own health pool, which you’ll slowly have to whittle down. Thankfully, having Holy Saber will make things a little easier.

Trending

The left head uses Physical Attacks, the right head uses Magical Attacks, and in Phase 2, when the third head pops up, it uses “destruction and chaos”. The third one is the most powerful, so when it pops up, focus it down first. It doesn’t matter which of the other two you focus on.

The left head uses a huge purple sphere of destruction, whereas the right head has a small AOE that tracks you for a limited time before doing repeated darkness strikes in a large column. Using the Light Elemental item can make this fight easier since it makes damage shared between the two heads.

Watch out for the fire breath! (Image via Square Enix)

The Left head of Zable Fahr can also breathe a cone of fire that sweeps side to side, and that can certainly deal a solid amount of damage. I made the first phase go pretty swiftly by using the Paladin Class Strike, which very nearly defeated Zable Fahr in one go. Phase 2 triggers when both are bested and the third head appears.

You’ll immediately see the new gimmick for this part of the Visions of Mana boss fight. The three heads will channel a beam into the middle of the screen. A globe of darkness will get bigger and bigger until it covers most of the screen and explodes. You need to target the point where the energy is leaving the bosses (blue HP bar).

If you let them channel for this long in Visions of Mana, you're gonna have a bad time (Image via Square Enix)

Then, when all three have stopped channeling, you’re safe. They will do this a few times though, so don’t relax yet. The center head can also use the giant flame breath attack (it seems to be bigger and stronger when coming from her).

She can also channel a gigantic dark explosion into the middle of the map. This also has a gravity effect, so keep dashing to avoid being drawn in. She’s the biggest threat, so focus on her first with holy magic, holy attacks, and a Class Strike once you’ve built it back up. The Paladin's holy attack deals tons of damage to this Visions of Mana boss.

This head can do everything the other two can but better - her homing attack is two circles instead of one, and the explosion hits harder. This is a drawn-out fight and you just have to keep whittling away at them as much as you can.

The only other mechanic you have to worry about is that they will now also occasionally summon adds. Just be patient, avoid the big AOEs, and strike when you can. Victory gets you 6,400 Lucre, 19,200 EXP, and the Zable Fahr Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!