Visions of Mana: How to beat Zehnoa

Zehnoa is one of Visions of Mana’s late-game bosses - it is one of the things stopping you from progressing through the Passagean Tomespire, not to mention encountering the Benevodon of Darkness. This boss’s design might deceive players when it comes to what attacks/elemental weaknesses it has, but we’re here to make sure your party is ready to tackle this important foe.

Almost all the bosses in Visions of Mana have elemental strengths and weaknesses - whether Mantis Ant or Garethe, Benevodon of Earth. Just because this boss is a door/gateway, don’t underestimate it — some of this franchise’s most frustrating bosses have used a similar design.

Tips to defeat Zehnoa in Visions of Mana

The strengths and weaknesses of Zehnoa (Image via Square Enix)

Zehnoa is a Level 26 Magical boss in Visions of Mana’s Passagean Tomespire dungeon. This boss is weak to Bludgeoning damage and Water Magic and is Immune to Fire Magic. It has no other weaknesses worth noting.

My party went in as a level 27 team of Val (Paladin), Palamena (Grand Diviner), and Julei (Sage). Having a Water user was incredibly useful in this fight, for the extra damage, and healing that the Water tool provides.

The real trick to the Zehnoa fight is avoiding the various huge clumps of spikes that show up. The ground will glow red before it starts spiking into existence. This is far from its only attack.

This Visions of Mana boss can be incredibly frustrating. It will also summon groups of Level 26 Copper Knights and also do a repeated, massive AOE fire attack for you to try and avoid. I had a hard time evading it, so instead kept away from my party to avoid damage spreading.

Another dangerous attack is that Zehnoa will spit a huge line of fire that sweeps the room, so keep in the air or dodge around to avoid it. I recommend beating the Copper Knights down before moving back on to Zehnoa itself in Visions of Mana. Having access to the Water Saber spell will also do you favors here.

The room rotating was not fun to experience (Image via Square Enix)

Keep an eye out for the various AOE spells Zehnoa uses - He’ll cover sections of the ground in spikes, or drop a massive meteor from the sky. The most frustrating thing he does is raise the ground in a few places. He’ll then cover the rest of the ground in spikes, and start slowly rotating the room. This will also have other moments where spikes rise up, so try and stay on the lifted platforms, or stay in the air as long as possible.

After this rotation spree ends, hammer away with strong bludgeoning attacks with Val and Water magic to stun the boss. Once it’s been stunned, everything will be a critical hit, so it’s easy to finally start damaging it. We took the boss from about 80% to 0% during this stun, so just give it all you have and wrap this boss up. Victory will give you 3,335 Lucre, 19,950 EXP, and a Zehnora Corestone.

The game releases on August 29, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC storefronts. You can learn more about the Visions of Mana in our in-depth review.

