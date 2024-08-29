Visions of Mana: How to defeat the Plundering Tytonrik Nemeses

Visions of Mana’s Plundering Tytonrik Nemeses is a variant of the cute Blood Owl monster. Found in the Lefeya Drifts, it challenges players to swap around their abilities and classes, to avoid going into a battle at a disadvantage. While it’s not an impossible battle, if you aren’t prepared, it could be incredibly difficult. On top of this, you likely won't have the one element the Nemeses is immune to when you encounter it.

What’s interesting about Plundering Tytonrik in Visions of Mana, is the previous Nemeses, Armed Griv, is a Sahagin with a Blood Owl friend. This fight is a Nemeses Blood Owl, with a Sahagin friend. It’s challenging but can be easily overcome if you know what to watch out for.

How to find the Plundering Tytonrik Nemeses in Visions of Mana

Extra information regarding the Plundering Tytonrik (Image via Square Enix)

Plundering Tytonrik in Visions of Mana is a Level 9 Aerial monster, and you can find it right after you beat the Armed Griv. This monster is weak to Fire and Earth Magic, Resistant to Wind, and Immune to Water Magic. After you defeat Armed Griv, you can jump down the cliff face behind it. This will lead you to a frozen, icy lake. This map, in general, unlocks after you defeat Mantis Ant.

There are a few treasure chests, useful items, and Grizzly Syrup for you to collect here before facing the boss. Just be aware that it doesn’t come alone. The Level 9 Sahagin is certainly going to be a factor. It’s highly recommended that you can cast the Flame Sabre spell, especially if you’re a Rune Fencer on Val.

How to beat Plundering Tytonrik in Visions of Mana

Just jump down the cliff after beating the Armed Griv, and you're close to this enemy (Image via Square Enix)

You would have already learned a lesson after dealing with Armed Griv a few moments before. Immediately, the Sahagin was taken out so it couldn’t interfere with the rest of the fight. Visions of Mana’s Plundering Tytonrik has frustrating diving attacks, so be on the move when it’s flying in. The Nemeses can also use a mid-air dash to escape your jumping attacks.

It will likely take several hits to knock it out of the air, so just keep at it with combos or heavy attacks to knock it down. Do also remember to use Flame Sabre constantly. This enemy can also pick up an ally and repeatedly attack it, so swap to someone else and resume attacking. It does this via a dash attack, so it can be evaded.

The nemeses also has repeated wind blades to sling, similar to how Mantis Ant does. One thing I noticed about this fight is that you might accidentally move too far away and reset it - that happened to me once while avoiding its wind blasts. Keep an eye on that escape timer!

If you get grabbed, switch to another party member and resume the beating (Image via Square Enix)

If you keep Flame Sabre on one or two characters, this becomes a very easy fight. The monster doesn’t have any extra attacks to be aware of, other than dive bombing, picking up, and wind blades. So, just turn on the heat and it’ll perish in short order.

However, when it nears its death, it will use the wind blades with greater number and frequency, so you’ll have to dodge a lot more. Success nets you 197 Lucre, 789 EXP, and a Plundering Tytonrik Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

