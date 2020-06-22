PUBG Mobile VLT Major Invitational Tournament Season 2: Final standings and prize pool distribution
- Orange Rock Esports won the PUBG Mobile tournament with a comfortable margin.
- Soul Regaltos topped the individual kills table with 26 kills.
PUBG Mobile VLT Major Invitational Tournament Season 2 that was hosted by Velocity Gaming in association with Esports Network has come to an end after 4 days of intense battles.
ORANGE ROCK Esports have won the tournament with a considerable margin from Team IND and MEGASTARS. In individual kill leaderboard, Soul Regaltos topped the charts with 26 kills followed by INS Aladin who had 25 kills.
20 invited teams participated in the PUBG Mobile tournament to win the maximum chunk of the prize pool. Orange Rock Esports won the tournament comfortably after bagging 193 points.
Tournament Dates: 18th to 21st June
Timings:- 2.30 to 5.30 PM
Prize Pool Distribution
- First Place - 50,000 INR:- ORANGE ROCK
- Second Place - 30,000 INR:- TEAM IND
- Third Place - 10,000 INR:- MEGASTARS
- Top Fragger ( MVP ) - 10,000 INR:- SOUL REGALTOS
Invited Teams
- TSM-ENTITY
- MARCOS GAMING
- SOUL
- RVNG
- CELTZ
- SYNERGE
- MEGASTARS
- VSGCRAWLERS
- IND
- ORANGE ROCK
- XSPARK
- HYDRA
- GODLIKE
- FNATIC
- 8BIT
- MAYHEM
- MINUS 40
- 7 SEAS
- RIP OFFICIAL
- Team ThunderShock
Overall Standings of PUBG Mobile VLT Major
#1 ORANGE ROCK ESPORTS - 193 POINTS (65 kills )
#2 TEAM IND-168 POINTS (64 kills )
#3 MEGA STARS- 159 POINTS (57kills)
#4 FNATIC-150 POINTS (57 kills)
#5 SYNERGY- 144 POINTS (67 kills)
#6 RVNG-143 POINTS (38 kills)
#7 CELTZ-140 POINTS (57 kills)
#8 GODLIKE-133POINTS (54 kills)
#9 MINUS 40-120 POINTS (46 kills)
#10 SOUL-119 POINTS (52 kills)
#11 RIP OFFICIAL- 115 POINTS (39 kills)
#12 7SEAS- 102 POINTS (44 kills)
#13 THUNDERSHOCK-90 POINTS (29 kills)
#14 HYDRA :-89 POINTS (18 kills)
#15 MAYHEM- 81 POINTS (22 kills)
#16 MARCOS GAMING -63 POINTS (24 kills)
#17 TSM-ENTITY-58 POINTS (27 kills)
#18 VSG CRAWLERS-53 POINTS (21 kills)
#19 8BIT -50 POINTS (14 kills )
#20 TEAM X SPARK - 3 POINTS (2 kills )
Top Kill Leaders:
#1 SOUL REGALTOS:- 26 KILLS
#2 INS ALADIN:- 25 KILLS
#3 SGE AUSTIN:-22 KILLS
#4 SGE TED:-KILLS
#5 MEGA ENCORE:-20 KILLSPublished 22 Jun 2020, 09:39 IST