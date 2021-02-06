Wanna See Me: Fortnite's newest emote and where it comes from

Fortnite is all about the dances. Players may think the game is a battle royal centered around building and skilled gunplay, but they are wrong.

The entire operation is just an engine to fuel more dancing. Dancing is the way of the past, present, and future. Today, Fortnite released a new emote, Wanna See Me, that is taking the game by storm.

Fortnite's Wanna See Me: Where does it come from?

Do your dance.



Grab the Wanna See Me Emote with a whole lotta moves by OhBvck and Sada Baby. pic.twitter.com/x7cpcefsxf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 6, 2021

Wanna See Me is a brand-new Emote available that is now available in the Fortnite item shop for 500 V-bucks. The dance went viral back in August 2020 and is backed by the song "Whole Lotta Choppas" by Sada Baby. The moves for Wanna See Me were originally seen on @ohbukster's TikTok.

While it is not entirely sure what inspired @ohbukster's moves, it seems clear that Pee-Wee Herman may have had a part in it. The last bit looks pretty similar.

Advertisement

A few months is a very quick turnout for a dance to go viral and then show up in Fortnite. Epic seems to have someone on their team keeping a pulse on TikTok. Epic look ready to pull the trigger on anything that could quickly be cashed on.

For now, Fortnite players can endlessly entertain each other with Sada Baby and @ohbukster until the next viral dance makes its way to the game. Wanna See Me will then have to wait and see if it can stand the test of time.

With popular emotes such as Fresh, Gangnam Style, Tootsie Slide, Renegade, and more, players have so many options to choose from when it comes to their favorite dance royale game.

Even pro players show off their moves in the hope of proving their opponents' moves are busted and whack.