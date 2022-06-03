Warcraft 3: Reforged developers claim more information is coming in June

Warcraft 3: Reforged is considered by many to be a complete disaster, and the game has faced many issues from lackluster reviews to poor performance. However, according to Mike Ybarra, President at Blizzard, there is news coming from the Reforged team in June. What this means is still unknown, but fans are hoping that it means the game will finally see some updates that will make it what it should have been upon its initial launch.

“You’ll hear from them soon (in June).”

Mike Ybarra @Qwik Going live at twitch.tv/Qwik with Valorant, WoW, and/or V Rising. Might chat a bit - let's go! Happy Friday. Going live at twitch.tv/Qwik with Valorant, WoW, and/or V Rising. Might chat a bit - let's go! Happy Friday.

The subtle reveal came thanks to an announcement that Mike Ybarra was going to be streaming, and a fan asked if there was any word from the Warcraft 3: Reforged team. A brief but important reply was given by the president, simply saying that in June, there will be some news from the development team.

It’s important to note that no further details have been revealed about what this update will contain or what news the development team will bring, but to say that fans are frustrated with Warcraft 3: Reforged’s 2020 launch is an understatement.

It wasn’t clear whether the game was a remake or a remaster, and many of the promises made by Activision Blizzard were not delivered upon by the developer. Fans considered it a downgrade instead of the major release they were hoping for.

Groxigar @that_kind_oforc @Qwik



It would do Blizz’s image and rep a lot of good if you actually spend the time and money to fix this game.



(Especially with how the BTS stuff leaked so people know most of WHY and WHAT happened) @jcxnilsson Respectfully- the bar is on the floor w how you guys have treated Warcraft 3.It would do Blizz’s image and rep a lot of good if you actually spend the time and money to fix this game.(Especially with how the BTS stuff leaked so people know most of WHY and WHAT happened) @Qwik @jcxnilsson Respectfully- the bar is on the floor w how you guys have treated Warcraft 3.It would do Blizz’s image and rep a lot of good if you actually spend the time and money to fix this game.(Especially with how the BTS stuff leaked so people know most of WHY and WHAT happened)

The cinematics felt like they lacked the emotion and style the originals had, and while a few areas in the world did genuinely look improved and remastered, much of the game was more or less the same as the initial 2002 PC game.

If this wasn’t enough to draw the anger of fans, features in the PC release since 2002 were quietly removed from Warcraft 3: Reforged. Clans, Automated Tournaments, LANs, Offline Play, Ranked Ladder Play, all of these popular features were removed. There is a way to access features like this, but for a casual player, it’s not an easy thing to do.

War3NEFans @War3Ne @Back2Warcraft @Qwik @jcxnilsson Good news! I have very low expectations and don’t even wanna think what it actually would be. Can anything worse happen to this game? @Back2Warcraft @Qwik @jcxnilsson Good news! I have very low expectations and don’t even wanna think what it actually would be. Can anything worse happen to this game?

At the end of the day, it’s up to the development team to fix the game and make it playable. Warcraft 3 is one of the biggest RTS games from its era, and it created an unforgettable hero-turned-villain in the form of Arthas Menethil.

On top of that, without Warcraft 3, there may not have ever been DOTA 2, or League of Legends. DOTA 2's roots come from a custom map from Warcraft 3, Defense of the Ancients. It's a game that has had a colossal impact on gaming as a whole, which is why fans had very high hopes that were simply not met.

Siege @Siegeforce @Qwik @jcxnilsson Warcraft 3 it is a cult work, gave birth to one of the most emblematic villains in the history of video games (Arthas) and gave birth to LoL and Dota2, you dont have a debt with the investors or with the clients, you have a debt with the history of the world of video games. @Qwik @jcxnilsson Warcraft 3 it is a cult work, gave birth to one of the most emblematic villains in the history of video games (Arthas) and gave birth to LoL and Dota2, you dont have a debt with the investors or with the clients, you have a debt with the history of the world of video games.

It’s a strategy game with incredible scope and a die-hard fanbase, but many felt let down by the release of the game in 2020. The hope is that the game will see some major and sweeping improvements as the blunder of Warcraft 3: Reforged has not been forgotten. Fans' expectations are incredibly low, but there is still a glimmer of hope that the game will be fixed after two years.

