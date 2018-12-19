Warframe news: The most ambitious update-Fortuna- is out

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 19 Dec 2018, 22:40 IST

Battle new enemies and explore a gorgeous new world in Fortuna

The most awaited update for the Sci-Fi third-person shooter Warframe's new update Fortuna for PC version is out. The first content named Profit-Taker is available to download now from Steam. It features a brand new Warframe, new missions, and robotic spider monsters.

In the new area of Vallis, the whole place is completely cut off from the outside world. All the supplies to Fortuna have been cut off and none of the common civilians of the area can escape nor anyone can come to their aid. Now the Operator has tasked the Tenno to infiltrate the area and take down the giant cyborg spider who's is responsible for this tragedy.

The update's name comes from the huge robotic spider, Profit-Taker. It's described as "One of the Fortuna's biggest enemies." It's one of the strongest opponents in the expansion, and to take on this monster players have to complete certain new missions to acquire a powerful weapon called Archgun. Originally it was designed to be used in space, but the new update allows the Warframes to wield the Archgun while on the ground.

Developers, Digital Extremes have now introduced a new Warframe to the game named Baruuk. This new frame is told to be a 'pacifist'. He possesses the ability to make enemies fall asleep and summon daggers to destroy their weapons. He seems to be taking on the supportive role in assisting the team for stealth and open combat.

Finishing off the new content, the developers have added three new echo-lures, which the Tenno must use to rescue three certain creatures of different species. After completing this mission, players are awarded three new floofs and a conservation badge. The update also features new mods, weapons, and customization options and has also added new cosmetics for the operator.

More details for Fortuna: The Profit-Taker on their official website.

Currently, the new expansion is only available for PC. but the developers have plans to release it for PS4 and Xbox 'soon'.