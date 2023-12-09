Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader: How to respec and reset your skills

As you make your way through Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader, you might want to try out different ways to play the game by respecing all of your skills and talents and going for a completely different playstyle. This allows for a variety of strategies that you will be able to employ to take on some of the harder challenges that the game has to offer.

However, respecing and resetting your skills in the game is not something that you will be able to do right off the bat. The feature is not unlocked until a bit later on in the narrative, and you will have to play the game a fair bit to be finally able to reset your character.

Today’s Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader guide will go over everything that you need to know about the respec and reset system in the game.

How to respec and reset your skills in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

Here are a few things that you will be required to do if you want to respec and reset your character skills in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader:

Progress through the narrative until you are able to complete the Prologue or the Opening Act. Completing the story further will result in you reaching a point where you are officially given the title of a Rogue Trader.

Once you have become a Rogue Trader, you will be made the captain of a ship. Make sure to unlock the Voidship on the upper deck before proceeding further. Once done, search for the NPC called High Factotum Janris Danrok.

Interact with the NPC to bring up several dialogue options. Pick the one that says, “My retinue and I are in need of training, “ and the NPC will then respond by saying, “I will show you our sparring chambers at once!“

Once the exchange takes place, you will then be able to see all of the members in your party and select a character whose skills you can reset. So if you are looking to change things around with how you are making your party, feel free to respec and reset some of their main attributes and skills.

While the respec mechanism in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader is a neat little system that will bring more variety to combat, make sure that you are not overusing it. This is because the more you look to adjust the skills of your party members, the more Profit Factor you spend. As a result, you want to avoid over-experimenting with the feature.