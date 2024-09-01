  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time across all regions

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time across all regions

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 03, 2024 11:58 GMT
Just a few more days before Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 officially releases (Image via Focus Entertainment)
A few days remain before Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 officially releases (Image via Focus Entertainment)

You might be wondering what is the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time across all regions. This question is perhaps more burning than the poxes and ungodly rashes released by Grandfather Nurgle. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 releases on September 5, after which the Emperor of Mankind will bestow his blessing upon you for being eager to get to purging xenos.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is set in the 42nd Millennium, during the Era Indomitus, the Age of the Dark Imperium. Roboute Guilliman, Primarch of the Ultramarines has returned, and with him comes a crusade to reclaim lost worlds for the glory of Imperium.

This is where you, the player, come in as Demetrian Titus, who has faithfully served the Deathwatch for a century. Once you're planetside, you'll form a squad, customize your loadout, and take back the planet from the Tyranid swarm that infests it.

also-read-trending Trending

That said, here is everything we know about when Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 officially releases across regions.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions - confirmed by the developers

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)
Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will go live in two separate phases. There will be an early access (advanced access) phase for PC and console that will go live on September 5, 2024. A final release phase for PC and console will go live on September 9, 2024). Here's a rundown of all time zones.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions (early access - PC)

Time Zone/RegionRelease Time and Date
Los Angeles9 am on September 5
Austin
11 am on September 5
Bogota
New-York12 pm on September 5
Brasilia1 pm on September 5
London5 pm on September 5
Paris
6 pm on September 5
Cape Town
Cairo
7pm on September 5
Moscow
Riyadh
Muscat8 pm on September 5
Singapore
12 am on September 6
Beijing
Seoul
1 am on September 6
Tokyo
Sydney2 am on September 6
Aukland4 am on September 6

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions (early access - console)

Los Angeles6 am on September 5
Austin
8 am on September 5
Bogota
New-York9 am on September 5
Brasilia10 am on September 5
London2 pm on September 5
Paris
3 pm on September 5
Cape Town
Cairo
4 pm on September 5
Moscow
Riyadh
Muscat5 pm on September 5
Singapore
9 pm on September 5
Beijing
Seoul
10 pm on September 5
Tokyo
Sydney11 pm on September 5
Aukland1 am pm on September 6

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions (PC and console)

Los Angeles9 am on September 9
Austin
11 am on September 9
Bogota
New-York12 pm on September 9
Brasilia1 pm on September 9
London5 pm on September 9
Paris
6 pm on September 9
Cape Town
Cairo
7 pm on September 9
Moscow
Riyadh
Muscat8 pm on September 9
Singapore
12 am on September 10
Beijing
Seoul
1 am on September 10
Tokyo
Sydney2 am on September 10
Aukland4 am on September 10

Based on the official release times, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will go live for some players early in the morning, and for others, late at night. The release time for PC and console will vary for those who have early access.

That being said, the final release time for both PC and console will go live simultaneously. You will be able to join forces with fellow Adeptus Astartes and push back the Tyranid Swarm on September 9 or 10. Alternatively, you could get early access to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and start purging xenos from September 5 or 6 onward.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी