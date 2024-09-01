You might be wondering what is the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time across all regions. This question is perhaps more burning than the poxes and ungodly rashes released by Grandfather Nurgle. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 releases on September 5, after which the Emperor of Mankind will bestow his blessing upon you for being eager to get to purging xenos.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is set in the 42nd Millennium, during the Era Indomitus, the Age of the Dark Imperium. Roboute Guilliman, Primarch of the Ultramarines has returned, and with him comes a crusade to reclaim lost worlds for the glory of Imperium.

This is where you, the player, come in as Demetrian Titus, who has faithfully served the Deathwatch for a century. Once you're planetside, you'll form a squad, customize your loadout, and take back the planet from the Tyranid swarm that infests it.

Trending

That said, here is everything we know about when Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 officially releases across regions.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions - confirmed by the developers

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will go live in two separate phases. There will be an early access (advanced access) phase for PC and console that will go live on September 5, 2024. A final release phase for PC and console will go live on September 9, 2024). Here's a rundown of all time zones.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions (early access - PC)

Time Zone/Region Release Time and Date Los Angeles 9 am on September 5 Austin 11 am on September 5 Bogota New-York 12 pm on September 5 Brasilia 1 pm on September 5 London 5 pm on September 5 Paris 6 pm on September 5 Cape Town Cairo 7pm on September 5 Moscow Riyadh Muscat 8 pm on September 5 Singapore 12 am on September 6 Beijing Seoul 1 am on September 6 Tokyo Sydney 2 am on September 6 Aukland 4 am on September 6

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions (early access - console)

Los Angeles 6 am on September 5 Austin 8 am on September 5 Bogota New-York 9 am on September 5 Brasilia 10 am on September 5 London 2 pm on September 5 Paris 3 pm on September 5 Cape Town Cairo 4 pm on September 5 Moscow Riyadh Muscat 5 pm on September 5 Singapore 9 pm on September 5 Beijing Seoul 10 pm on September 5 Tokyo Sydney 11 pm on September 5 Aukland 1 am pm on September 6

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 official release time for all regions (PC and console)

Los Angeles 9 am on September 9 Austin 11 am on September 9 Bogota New-York 12 pm on September 9 Brasilia 1 pm on September 9 London 5 pm on September 9 Paris 6 pm on September 9 Cape Town Cairo 7 pm on September 9 Moscow Riyadh Muscat 8 pm on September 9 Singapore 12 am on September 10 Beijing Seoul 1 am on September 10 Tokyo Sydney 2 am on September 10 Aukland 4 am on September 10

Based on the official release times, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will go live for some players early in the morning, and for others, late at night. The release time for PC and console will vary for those who have early access.

That being said, the final release time for both PC and console will go live simultaneously. You will be able to join forces with fellow Adeptus Astartes and push back the Tyranid Swarm on September 9 or 10. Alternatively, you could get early access to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and start purging xenos from September 5 or 6 onward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!