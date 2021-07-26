Warzone player finds weapon changes hidden from patch notes, could change the SMG meta for Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone has had a rough couple of weeks as the hacker problem has brought upon a lot of scrutiny on the game. This time, however, the attention gained was in a positive light as Warzone player and data miner TrueGameData uncovered a bunch of weapon balancing changes that eluded the patch notes. The YouTuber goes through almost every weapon's statistics and shows the discrepancies between Raven Software's reported values in the patch notes versus reality.

Warzone data miner TrueGameData reveals undocumented weapon changes in the game

In a 26 minute video posted on his YouTube channel, TrueGameData goes through a side-by-side comparison of Raven Software's published patch notes against what the in-game files dictate.

One of the biggest changes that flew under the radar was the removal of a third damage profile from Cold War SMGs. Damage drop off for shots over 25 meters has been removed entirely, making Cold War SMGs a lot more viable for sniper support.

“SMGs are where I found the biggest discrepancies from the patch notes. In a lot of situations they removed the third drop off so they’re a lot like ARs now in terms of damage drop-offs.”

Other guns like the FFAR have received extensive changes as well. The FFAR's damage range has been reduced by 5 meters along with a -5 to headshot damage and a -2 to body damage. This is compounded with the second damage drop-off range, which means the FFAR is no longer as effective at long ranges as it used to be.

Plenty of other guns like the AMAX and SCAR among others have received undocumented changes as well. Players should definitely check this out to truly understand which loadout works best right now.

It is unclear as to which patch exactly brought about these changes, but the latest Warzone patch definitely has these weapon values included. As of now the AK-74u and the Modern Warfare MP5 are extremely strong candidates for a medium range loadout as the removal of the third damage drop off range makes them a lot more viable.

Edited by Gautham Balaji