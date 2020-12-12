Washington Justice’s Decay talks Overwatch League meta and 2021 season

The Washington Justice transformed themselves throughout the 2020 season and 2020 off-season into an all Korean roster featuring some of the most sought after talent in the world, including players like Junho “Fury” Kim, Hui-chang "BeBe" Yoon, Gui-un "Decay" Jang, and Tae-hee "Jerry” Min.

Going into next season, they are looking like a whole new team, and the hype for Washington has never been higher.

We had the opportunity to speak to Justice’s new DPS player, Decay. We asked him about his experience transitioning to the Justice lineup during the 2020 playoffs and what he is hoping to accomplish with Washington in 2021.

Decay reflects on Overwatch League 2020 playoffs

Decay joined Washington Justice near the end of the 2020 season, after leaving the Dallas Fuel in the second half of the regular season competition. Justice picked Decay up under a loophole that allowed OWL teams to pick up “traveling” players who were eligible to go to Korea in the case that some of their roster members were unable to travel.

The traveling element didn’t end up mattering, since Justice didn’t qualify for the Grand Finals Weekend in Korea. However, they did make a strong run in the playoffs using a unique Zarya + Roadhog composition which notably featured Decay on the off-tank role, instead of his standard DPS role.

You joined this roster at the end of the 2020 season and really turned things around in the playoffs with your aggressive Zarya plays. What was it like to play the tank role as someone who usually plays DPS?

Decay: I didn't expect to play Zarya last season. However, we realized that she is very strong in the meta, so I ended up playing her [during the playoffs]. I had no real difficulties with her, and I had a lot of fun playing her.

Do you anticipate playing more Zarya next year if you are needed on that role, or was that just a one time thing?

Decay: I played Zarya because I had to. Next year I think I am going to focus solely on the DPS role!

How did the OWL moving to an online format affect your performance in 2020?

Decay: The season went all online and it was a bummer to not be able to hear the fans cheering and feel some of the offline tension. It’s just not quite the same online.

Do you think you play better on a stage as opposed to playing online?

Decay: I do tend to perform better when I am nervous, so I play better on a stage when I am feeling the offline energy.

Washington Justice look ahead to the OWL 2021 season

After the end of the 2020 season, Decay signed onto Justice for the 2021 season. He is considered one of the best DPS players in the world, so his pick up was a big deal for Washington, who have made a ton of strong moves in the off-season.

I know the Justice roster is still incomplete, but how are you feeling about the roster changes so far?

Decay: It's sad to part ways with 2020 teammates [from the Dallas Fuel], but I feel positive about playing with this new [Washington Justice] lineup. I've wanted to play with Justice for a while. I think that everything is going to be great [next year].

What is something you already like better about Washington Justice than Dallas Fuel or the Los Angeles Gladiators?

Decay: There were communication barriers in Gladiators and Fuel, as they were mixed rosters with a variety of languages being spoken. Since Washington is a full Korean team I can solely focus on the game instead of having to work hard to understand my teammates, and therefore my performance will improve more.

Is there anything you would like to say to Washington fans heading into the 2021 season?

Decay: You may be worried with so many changes to your favorite team. Many players are joining and leaving, but I will show you great performance and I will put in a lot of practice to get there!