Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead update adds zombies to the game

Watch Dogs: Legion is getting a zombie PvE mode nearly a year after launch.

In an exclusive 22-minute gameplay trailer, Ubisoft announced that the 4.5 update will introduce a new game mode titled "Legion of the Dead," which supports a maximum of four players.

Watch Dogs: Legion online director Jean-Pascal Cambiotti shared some juicy details regarding the new mode in an interview with IGN.

"We were inspired by the multiple portrayals of zombies across popular culture" - Watch Dogs: Legion online director Jean-Pascal Cambiotti

Judging by the available gameplay footage, the Legion of the Dead mode's objective is fairly straightforward: play as a team, find supply packages and reach the extraction point. Along the way, players must use their abilities and ammunition wisely as a horde of zombies will hunt them down through the streets of London.

Speaking about the thought process and creative vision behind the mode, Watch Dogs: Legion's online director Jean-Pascal Cambiotti had this to say:

"I think there’s something inherently fun about playing with zombies, beyond the instant gratification of destroying them. We were inspired by the multiple portrayals of zombies across popular culture, and in the game, we made the decision to make zombies slower but lethal. They can be used as a gameplay tool to create chaos by luring them into fortified Albion layouts while you sneak in and save your precious ammo for another fight."

In this game mode, players are tasked with more tactical and team-based responsibilities as they're forced to rely on each other to make it out alive.

The few confirmed abilities that will be available when the mode launches on June 1st are:

Bee Swarm

AR Cloak

Combat Spider-Bot+turret

It is unclear whether the DLC is free or if players must pay to access the new content that will drop on June 1st.

