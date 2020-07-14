Watch Dogs Legion: Predicted PC System Requirements

Watch Dogs Legion is slated to launch across all major platforms on October 29, 2020.

Here are the Watch Dogs Legion predicted PC system requirements.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The official release date of one of the most anticipated games from Ubisoft- Watch Dogs Legion- was finally revealed during the recent Ubisoft Forward event. The game, which is an action-adventure adventure game developed by Ubisoft Toronto, is slated to launch across all major platforms on October 29, 2020.

Watch Dogs Legion is a very ambitious project by Ubisoft. Unlike their previous instalments in the Watchdogs series, this game does not have a linear story progression with a single protagonist, which means you can play as anyone you see.

The game supports RTX and looks phenomenal when RTX is turned on. However, not everyone can afford RTX-enabled graphic cards to play it. So today, we have arranged predicted system requirements for Watch Dogs Legion with the help of game debate.

Predicted PC System Requirements for Watch Dogs Legion

Here are the minimum PC system requirements for Watch Dogs Legion:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Win 7 64 bit or better

Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or better

VRAM: 2GB or better

System Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB Hard disk space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended Requirements

OS: Win 7 64 or better

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370 / For Laptop i5 9300H CPU or better

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB or better/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1650 super, GTX 1660ti/super or better.

VRAM: 4 GB or more

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB Hard disk space

DirectX 12 Compatible Graphics Card

To enable RTX, you need at least a GTX 1650 ti or above. However, the FPS on GTX 1650 ti or GTX 1660 ti with RTX enabled will be awful. To have a smooth experience, we suggest at least an RTX 2060 or better/AMD RX 5700 or better. In terms of RAM, 8 GB is enough and in terms of processor, you will need a good 8th gen (for Intel) or a 3rd gen (for AMD) CPU or better.