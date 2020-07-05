Watch Dogs Legion: Release date of the game

Watch Dogs Legion is a highly anticipated game from Ubisoft, initially slated for a March 6 2020 Release Date.

The game has since been delayed due to underwhelming reception of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Watch Dogs Legion is the next installment in the Watch Dogs franchise by Ubisoft and is one of the highly anticipated games of 2020.

The Watch Dogs got off to a relatively rocky start with the first game back in 2014. Ubisoft received a lot of flak for a significant graphical downgrade from their E3 Reveal to the retail version of the game.

The game received a mixed response from the critics and the fans, alike. The game, however, showed potential, which Ubisoft capitalized on with Watch Dogs 2.

They ditched the self-serious and grim narrative for a lighter, more colorful approach that ultimately got a better reception from fans.

Watch Dogs 2 was one of the most underrated games of 2016 and was an entertaining open-world game with interesting mechanics around hacking.

Watch Dogs Legion: When is the game coming out?

Ubisoft came back to the Watch Dogs franchise with a reveal trailer in 2019 for Watch Dogs Legion. The game showcased a post-brexit London setting with impressive new tech and a brand-new mechanics.

The game will allow the players to take control of any NPC, even a grandma, as showcased in the trailer. The fans are yet to see how exactly this will play out, and whether Ubisoft can deliver on the promise of playing as a NPC in the game world.

Watch Dogs Legion was slated for a March 6 2020 release dated, which has since been delayed. Reportedly, Ubisoft chose to delay the release after the disappointing sales of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

According to Ubisoft, they will be releasing 5 AAA games before April 2021, one of which is Watch Dogs Legion.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, further delays are most likely to happen. We may get to witness the next Watch Dogs a little later this year, or in early 2021.