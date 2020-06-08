WATCH: Fortnite Pro 'SerpentAU' admits to using cheats only 'once'

Serpent rolled out a Fortnite video, explaining his side of the story.

Tfue calls out the Fornite pro for issuing a 'weak' apology.

Days before Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 'SerpentAU' has been under fire allegedly using cheats (Image Credits: Koooooomar)

Fortnite Pro 'SerpentAU' has been under fire ever since a YouTuber who goes by the title 'EJLad' exposed the player for allegedly using aimbot and macros in Fortnite, with the objective of gaining popularity on Youtube and other socials.

After a couple days of silence, Serpent rolled out a Fortnite video, explaining his side of the story and partly accepting the hacking accusations.

The Fortnite pro starts off by expressing concerns about his future in gaming scene.

"I know that even if I prove myself legitimate, his video (referring to EJLad) has made a large dent in my career, and from this point on people will never stop accusing me of cheating and discrediting everything I have worked for," he said.

Denying the Aimbot accusation in Fortnite

The video starts off with Serpent denying the aimbot accusations straight off the bat. He explains that EJLad tried to frame him by showcasing scripted chats with a well-know Fortnite hacks dealer.

In his defense, the Fortnite pro also explains how at the beginning of their chat history, there is no mention of Serpent at all, and yet both EJ and BlazeFN seem to know that they are talking about him. He also adds that there is no mention of an aimbot in any of his chats in Twitter or Discord, and EJ's accusations are hollow at best.

EJLad accused of faking discord messages (Image Credits:SerpentAU)

EJLad, the Fortnite Youtuber was quick to respond saying he would never fake messages, here is the full tweet.

I need to address the accusation about faking dms bro I would never do that kinda shit, I even said to serpent if that part wasn’t in there I wouldn’t need to say anything else but I need to prove that it’s is just not true as serpent proved mostly everything on my video🍻 — EJ (@ParallelEJ) June 8, 2020

To clear things up, he also clarified the suspicious flicks that EJ talked about in his video, subsequently exposing the Fortnite pro. He explains that, instead of doing a full 360, he flicks 180; shoots his gun and then turns back to where he started.

The explanation can be found at the 3:50 minute mark in his video.

Serpent explains why he used Macros in Fortnite

Towards the end of his video, around the 7:00 minute mark, the Fortnite pro accepts to using macros 'only' once in order to increase his popularity on Youtube. He explains he wanted to 'blow' his channel, but alleges that he quickly realized that he did not want to go that route using Fortnite hacks and modifications.

Interestingly enough, the Fortnite video where he accepts to using macros proved be a turning point in his career. Many Fortnite pros and content creators including Tfue called him out for issuing a 'weak' explanation.

Your explanation video was dawgshit @SerpentAU — Tfue (@TTfue) June 7, 2020

Just minutes before Serpent ends his video, he expresses his dismay at EJLad for 'not bothering' to ask for his side of the story before posting his accusation.

He explains that ever since EJ's video went viral he has recieved thousands of hate messages on all his socials, and urged the viewers watching to consider his side.