Watch: Mr Beast's $1 yacht sinks moments after he bought it

Mr Beast is known for his expensive stunts and massive giveaways, but his latest video has gone overboard. Titled "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!" the video kicks off with the creator meeting with someone who had posted an ad online to sell his yacht for a mere $1. The owner explained that it cost almost $20,000 to store the yacht, which is why he just wanted to get rid of it.

Mr. Beast and the crew soon found out why when the boat sank on its very first trip on the water. Read on to learn more about the humorous incident and the other luxury boats featured in the video.

Mr Beast and gang swim back to shore after sinking $1 yacht in minutes

(watch from 0:16 for $1 yacht)

Immediately after boarding his newly purchased boat, Mr Beast saw why the owner was so anxious to get rid of it.

"And after stepping on board, it was pretty clear why this yacht only costs $1."

When the water started seeping through the lower floors, the creator remarked that the boat was not even worth its meager price tag.

"I don't think the floor is supposed to do that...I don't know if this was worth even a dollar."

After everyone jumped off, Mr Beast and his friends started swimming back to shore after the creator sarcastically yelled at the slowly sinking boat.

"My baby..I paid a whole dollar for that."

Since the video was made to demonstrate how luxurious yachts get with increasing value, it also included Mr Beast showcasing the insides of six other boats costing between $1,000,000 and a whopping $1,000,000,000.

The creators also met Pete Davidson on the $50,000,000 boat, where the former jokingly refers to the comedian as the "homeless person I found on the boat."

Shortly thereafter, the two witnessed another boat approaching them. As Jimmy tried to wave to the boat, one of its passengers started mooning them. The creator then escalated the situation by trying to get people on the other boat to catch fruits thrown by his gang.

Finally, Chucky managed to toss a fruit hard enough to reach the other boat, causing Pete to humorously sum up everyone's attempts:

The guy that's bigger and stronger than all of us did it?? Wow, Chucky.

Mr Beast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, boasting the fourth most subscribed channel on the platform. Exhibiting incredible creativity and spectacular feats, each of his videos regularly amasses views upwards of 100,000,000. Alongside being a content creator, he also manages and owns Feastables, Backbone, and several other businesses.

