PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is one of the biggest internet personalities of current times. He has the second-highest subscriber count on YouTube.

As of today, he has over 106 million subscribers on YouTube, one of the only two YouTube accounts to have more than 100 million. Further, he has 1.1 million followers on Twitch, which is in spite of the fact that he hasn’t posted a video on the platform yet.

On the other hand, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is a notable French-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He is a former professional Overwatch player who last played for the Dallas Fuel Overwatch team.

He has around 3.1 million followers on Twitch, and a further 894k subscribers on YouTube. Apart from Overwatch, he regularly streams other games such as Fortnite, Valorant, Minecraft, and CS: GO.

YouTuber PewDiePie with Wife Marzia Kjellberg (Image Credits: New York Post)

While PewDiePie is known for his groovy antics, xQc himself has a rather witty personality and is often found poking fun at fans and other Content Creators. In the incident described below, we saw PewDiePie doing a bizarre imitation of xQC, to which he responded on his stream.

Watch: xQc responds to PewDiePie’s

In the impression that you can see in the video posted above, PewDiePe can be seen copying xQc's physical mannerism, along with his speaking style. He copies his accent, and paces his speech the same way xQc does it in reality, albeit a bit exaggerated.

Midway through the impression PewDiePie bursts into laughter, before composing himself and picking it up again. As one would expect, viewers on YouTube found it hilarious.

Advertisement

Additionally, xQc was rather impressed with the clip, and found it pretty much on point. However, one person on the internet was not as sure:

Screenshots via YouTube

Some however, loved the imitation.

Screenshots via YouTube

Others used the opportunity to express their appreciation for xQc, along with suggestions for his subsequent streams.

Screenshots via YouTube

Screenshots via YouTube

While the impression was just a tad bit exaggerated, xQc exclaims that he thinks otherwise. He could hardly contain his laughter, and muttered “True” a couple of times. Further, towards the end he commented that “That was awesome!” and that he liked that a lot.