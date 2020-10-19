Faheem Rasheed Najm, better known as T-Pain, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and Twitch streamer. His debut album titled Rappa Ternt Sanga released back in 2005, and gained instant popularity. Since then, he has released four further albums, and has won 2 Grammy awards alongside artists Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.

Regardless, on Twitch, T-Pain streams his music content, and also plays various games such as COD: Modern Warfare, Overwatch, and Forza Horizon 4. He has managed to gain more than 416k followers.

Furthermore, quite a few of his streams are of the ‘Just Chatting’ genre where he gives viewers an inside look at his luxurious life. Recently, T-Pain showed off one of his prized possession on camera.

Image Credits: T-Pain, Twitch

Watch: T-Pain shows off a $2000 Louis Vuitton mask inspired by Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat

Sub-Zero is a fictional Mortal Kombat character who made his debut back in 1993’s video game Mortal Kombat II. However, the character also had an older version who was killed off after the first Mortal Kombat game in 1992. The new, recognizable version is the younger brother of the original character, with the birth-name Bi-Han.

Sub-Zero is one of the most iconic Mortal Kombat characters and was given the award of the best fighter of 1997 by SuperGamePower. Needless to say, the character has seen various different types of related merchandise and actions figures being released over the years.

Image Credits: T-Pain, Twitch

In a recent stream, T-Pain showed off a limited edition mask inspired by Sub-Zero. He explained that he had gone wearing the unique mask to a club, and people couldn’t help but stare at him. The Sub-Zero mask that you can see above resembles the actual mask that the character wears, and was manufactured by Loius Vuitton.

T-Pain explained that he found the mask on Reddit, and had to pay a whopping $2000 for it. However, he said that he did not regret the purchase at all.

“Money well spent. I have the hottest mask of all time. Money well-fucking spent. I don’t feel stupid about it at all.”

Following this, the rapper and streamer even got up to give viewers a better look of his mask. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.