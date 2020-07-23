The Fortnite experience on the 144hz ASUS ROG Phone 3

The video opens with a rather elaborate dagger being used to unbox the Early Review unit of the phone. Finally, we see a sturdy yet trendy black box that slides out to reveal the phone and the accessories. Further, we see a Republic of Gamers (ROG) brochure and the charger on the other side.

WATCH: Unboxing ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Fortnite Gameplay

The Fortnite gameplay begins around the nine minute mark

Below you can see quite a few different shots of the phone. You can also see the clip-on cooler which comes along with the phone. The video also shows a range of trendy back covers that Asus has released for the phone, including the Armor case.

Around five minutes into the video, we see PUBG gameplay, but not before the clip-on cooler is attached to the phone. Unlike Fortnite, PUBG released a mobile version of the game a long time back.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Image Credit: NDTV Gadgets)

The game appears to work fine, and the graphics are as good as we have seen on mobile devices; what stood out however, was the audio quality. After some Minecraft gameplay, we finally get to see Fortnite’s mobile version being played.

The YouTuber can be seen playing Fortnite with the original Galaxy skin, which is slightly awkward as it was originally released only for Samsung Galaxy owners. Regardless, the game runs smoothly, and we see a couple of dance moves before the user switches to GTA: Vice City Mobile.