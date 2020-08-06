Watch: When a Twitch streamer 'earned' nearly $450,000 in under 5 minutes

In the past, we have talked about some bizarre incidents related to Twitch streamers. Some have been caught saying or doing things that got them banned while others have been caught using derogatory terms. Further, there have been notable streamers caught in cheating scandals, apart from the plethora of major controversies that they regularly get into.

Regardless, the incredible wealth and fame that some of these streamers have garnered over time are certainly worth the effort. In some situations, a streamer’s life can change within moments.

In this article, we talk about one particular incident where a streamer apparently earned around $450,000 within minutes.

Watch: Twitch streamer gets $450,000 in donations

The Minecraft streamer in question was simply ambling across building blocks, when suddenly his eyes lit up as the following message popped up on the screen:

Most of the streamer’s donations were below $5, which pretty much explains his reaction when he saw the $5000 donation.

He was left speechless and struggled to come to terms with what had happened. He further said that he felt guilty for the people who have to degrade themselves for money when all he has to do is sit and play a game on his PC.

This, however, only encouraged the ‘donor’. The streamer could barely hold his excitement when he saw the next donation that the same user called 'elgools' made. It was at this time that he started questioning the veracity of these donations, and hoped that they were real.

Of course, the donor responded by giving him a further $50,000, as you can see below.

This was followed by a $100,000 donation, as you can see below.

Finally, we saw another $250,000 donation after which the user specified that it was all he had left to give. Once the streamer dealt with his excitement, he called his friend up and showed him the donations.

At this point, the two of them were sceptical, and the streamer commented that he will call the people over at PayPal to find out if the donations were real.

As it turned out, the donations were not real, and the money never came through. While that must have been terribly disappointing for both the streamer and his friend, the incident seemed too good to be true, from start to finish!

You can watch the video below to watch the entire incident: