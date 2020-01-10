WB Montreal teases the new Batman game

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

The new teaser shows something that opens doors to speculations.

WB studios at Montreal are teasing something which appears to be the new Batman game and a new video has appeared across their social media profiles. It shows a series of images which forms a symbol.

The images, which were dropped on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, are like a jigsaw puzzle which, if combined, form a new image. The final image is something like an American government crest with an eagle on the upside of the image. All the images across the socials were carrying the same slogan "Capture the Knight".

The slogan was also shown in the previous teaser. Which also had the same sequence of images forming another image. Though this one seems different from the previous one, its not clear what it means. A lot of community speculates that the game will be centered around The Court of Owls. It's a secret organisation which is like Illuminati, its main function is to broker power in the Gotham City.

WB Montreal is the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, the prequel game to Arkham Asylum, and was received with average reviews by the critics. Partly because the game was very similar to Rocksteady's games. With the last game Batman: Arkham Knight, which came out in 2015, there's been a drought for Batman games. Hopefully WB Montreal makes a comeback with their upcoming title.