WCC2 partners with Mobile Premier League for Multiplayer Esports Cash Tournament

WWC2 will bring an exciting tournament for its users where players can earn real cash.

WWC2 has joined hands with MPL, which is one of the biggest Esports platforms on Mobile in India.

World Cricket Championship, the World’s No.1 Mobile cricket game, has teamed up with one of India’s leading mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Gamers take each other on (1-on-1) in batting and bowling. WCC is a top-rated and award-winning game with over 110 million downloads and the world’s no 1 mobile cricket game.

WCC is the first full-featured real-time multiplayer cricket game on the mobile. This game has been the first to introduce E-sports ready in-game feature and first to have Spectator/Caster’s Mode. And on Feb 6th, 2020, WCC achieved a new milestone in cricket simulation, becoming the first-ever mobile game in the world to feature 2vs2 real-time cricket multiplayer.

“Cricket in the digital world goes much beyond just Fantasy. By getting one of the world’s biggest cricket games- WCC- we have given our users yet another skill-based game to monetize their cricket and gaming skills. As a platform, we are constantly adding games that our users want to experience,” said Sai Srinivas Kiran, Co-Founder, and CEO, MPL.

“The commitment towards delivering the best and establishing a personal connection with our users to innovate and improvise the gameplay has helped us achieve this success in mobile cricket gaming. We are excited to bring WCC to the MPL platform. We hope to see even more excitement from WCC fans as they can now monetise their skills in the game,” said PR Rajendran, Founder and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia.

About Nextwave Multimedia:

Nextwave Multimedia is a leading Mobile Game developer in India. A subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, India’s leading gaming and sports media company. Nextwave develops quality casual and multi-player games in the sports genre. Nextwave has developed over 200 casual games for some of the best brands in the world, including several Fortune 500 companies.