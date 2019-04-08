We Happy Few - Everything You Need to Know about the Game

We Happy Few

We Happy Few is an action-adventure game where you basically deal with a society that's gone crazy. This is the story of a terribly crooked society where everything can only go wrong. The game will remind you of Joker a lot, yes DC's Joker.

The mask, the smile and the base theme of the game even seems quite inspired by the dark humor of Joker. Imagine a month-long purge in a city where everyone is Joker. Sounds too crazy? Well, you're going to have a good time in the game.

The game is set in retrofuturistic 1960's England. The city is under the effect of a drug - Joy Pills. In the game, you play as a character who is trying to escape from this city and a lifetime of joyful denial. The pills keep you happy, they don't allow you to see anything terrible and the system found the situation to be the solution of all problem. If nobody sees anything wrong, nobody complains.

You will find a 60's Wellington Wells, ravaged by war and healed by delusion. Everything appears to be happy and joyful in Wellington Wells - even the streets, the buildings, and the omnipresent television face - Uncle Jack!

But everything is not how they appear, the city is about to collapse, come find out the dark history of the city and figure out why the citizens are always so happy.

You can play as the three moderately terrible people, even though they have a flawed character they are not totally delusional yet. Explore your connections with the event and rebuilding of Wellington Wells.

Each character has a unique storyline and a unique way to react to everything. Your characters interpret and react in different ways. You can blend in or fight as each character. Your story will offer you darkest of the humor.

Even though the citizens will always try to shove the Happy Pill in your throat, every character's fight will be different. The happy city of Wellington Wells is never the way you remember it.