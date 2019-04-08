×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We Happy Few - Everything You Need to Know about the Game

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Feature
13   //    08 Apr 2019, 12:23 IST

We Happy Few
We Happy Few

We Happy Few is an action-adventure game where you basically deal with a society that's gone crazy. This is the story of a terribly crooked society where everything can only go wrong. The game will remind you of Joker a lot, yes DC's Joker.



The mask, the smile and the base theme of the game even seems quite inspired by the dark humor of Joker. Imagine a month-long purge in a city where everyone is Joker. Sounds too crazy? Well, you're going to have a good time in the game.

The game is set in retrofuturistic 1960's England. The city is under the effect of a drug - Joy Pills. In the game, you play as a character who is trying to escape from this city and a lifetime of joyful denial. The pills keep you happy, they don't allow you to see anything terrible and the system found the situation to be the solution of all problem. If nobody sees anything wrong, nobody complains.

You will find a 60's Wellington Wells, ravaged by war and healed by delusion. Everything appears to be happy and joyful in Wellington Wells - even the streets, the buildings, and the omnipresent television face - Uncle Jack!

But everything is not how they appear, the city is about to collapse, come find out the dark history of the city and figure out why the citizens are always so happy.

You can play as the three moderately terrible people, even though they have a flawed character they are not totally delusional yet. Explore your connections with the event and rebuilding of Wellington Wells.

Each character has a unique storyline and a unique way to react to everything. Your characters interpret and react in different ways. You can blend in or fight as each character. Your story will offer you darkest of the humor.

Even though the citizens will always try to shove the Happy Pill in your throat, every character's fight will be different. The happy city of Wellington Wells is never the way you remember it.

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
Borderlands 3: Everything you need to know about Deluxe Edition, Super Delux Edition, DLCs and Collector's Edition
RELATED STORY
PUBG New Moon Map: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 11 gameplay and story details you need to know about the game
RELATED STORY
LifeAfter: Everything You Need To Know About this Mobile MMORPG
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat 11: Everything We Know About The New Character "Geras-Servant of the Keeper of Time"
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament : Everything you need to Know
RELATED STORY
Xiaomi's Survival Game: Everything You Need to Know about Mi's Debut Battle Royale Game 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know about Fortnite Battle Royale Mode latest Update v7.20
RELATED STORY
Free Fire World Cup 2019: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us