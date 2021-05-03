We help new content creators grow by providing them with PR and graphic assistance while educating them on social media presence: Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Trinity Gaming

The lack of proper talent management had been one of the bigger evils during the initial phases in the Indian video game content creation industry.

Trinity Gaming was formed with the sole purpose of filling in that void and helping cultivate newer talent who are going to be the rising stars of tomorrow.

In an exclusive conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Trinity Gaming, talked about some of the ideas behind the creation of the organization. He also discussed how he wants to make video game content creation and esports look like viable career options.

Here is an excerpt of the interview.

Q. Sir, before we head any deeper into the conversation, I would love for you to tell us a bit about yourself and the vision that went behind the making of Trinity Gaming.

Abhishek Aggarwal: We founded Trinity Gaming to make people look at esports as a viable career option. We aim to provide creators with good business opportunities and a chance for them to grow with us.

We started Trinity Gaming with a mission: to connect brands, creators, and audiences under the same roof. This would not only boost the confidence of creators but also encourage other inspiring ones to step forward in the gaming industry.

Q. What were some of the struggles you and Mr Shivam Rao faced early on? Getting Trinity Gaming to where it is today must not have been an easy feat to pull off.

Abhishek Aggarwal: Every startup faces problems in the initial stages, so did we! Luckily, we do not invest in hardware or software or much technical equipment.

We believed in investing in human resources. The most common issue that startups usually face is monetary support. We are glad that we had very supportive staff members who agreed to work voluntarily initially and helped us pull off this challenge.

Q. When it comes to the market of video game content creation, India has always had potential. What was lacking was effective talent management, which was indeed a big issue, at least a few years ago. What role do you feel Trinity Gaming played at the time of its conception, to help the emerging market?

Abhishek Aggarwal: Indeed, effective talent management was lacking, which was also one of the primary reasons why there was a hindrance in accepting gaming as a viable career option. We are happy that Trinity Gaming could create a change in the market and make the industry more systemized.

