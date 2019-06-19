"We hope to put in a memorable performance at Masters League 2019 for our fans" - Leo, Reckoning Esports

Reckoning Esports

Reckoning Esports is the DOTA2 team which is owned by Yuvin Esports. Yuvin Esports is based out of India and owned by Sharang Naicker. At Yuvin Esports, Sharang and his team want to make a difference at two levels:

One as a talent building company for different Esports titles.

Second, to become a bridge between the brands and fans.

The current roster of Reckoning Esports five players from Myanmar, and they are:

Myin Myat Zaw "Insane"

Aung Myat Sat "Show-T"

Ye Htike "Kenji"

Kaung Zaw Thu "RapRap"

Khant Naing "Leo"

Sportskeeda had a chance to interact with the players and coach and here is the full interview:

Q1) Being from a different nation and competing in the Indian League, how has been the experience so far?

The experience is quite different here since there are some good teams and some decent teams but this is our first month so we really cant judge the indian scene. Hopefully it will be a good ride for us !

Q2) What is the team's daily routine like?

Kenji: We start our day by 9.30 am IST by playing a couple of solo games till 11.30 am. We schedule our practice games/scrims from 11.30 am to 5.30 pm that is basically 3 bo2s and post 6 pm we start playing a couple of solos or chill out after our analyzing session with the coach. Lights out happen by 11.30 pm at night!

Q3) Having qualified for the LAN finals, how have been the preparation been? Is there any pressure on winning the championship?

LEO: Our preparations are not that different compared to any other day or any other tournaments since we look forward to each game or tournament in the same way as any other game i.e with full focus. There is a slight pressure but it acts like a motivation to us since its our first LAN event in INDIA . We hope to put in a memorable performances for our fans!

Q4) What are the other activities you do to relax yourself and go away from Dota 2?

RAPRAP: We normally watch some movies or watch any professional games or tournaments happening during our free time.

Q5) What is the major difference in Indian Dota 2 players and foreign Dota 2 players?

Coach: The level of dedication according to my perspective is way better than the Indian players at the moment. For Eg. Every player follows the schedule set by the management to the T and are very disciplined not only in dota as well as outside the game.

