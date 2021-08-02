"We're fighting back": One of Twitch's largest streamers 'xQc' is planning to sue the Olympic Committee, here is why

Content creator and popular Twitch streamer Felix 'xQc' Lengyel has been making waves recently as he revealed his plans to countersue the Olympic Committee for a DMCA strike on his account. Banned for over two days after the incident, xQc returned to announce that he wasn't simply conceding to the DMCA claim. Instead, he revealed that he has been working with his team of lawyers and has enough grounds for a potential counterclaim that may overturn his strike, among other potential changes.

xQc reveals plan to counterclaim the Olympics' DMCA strike against him

xQc was live-DMCA'd during a reaction stream where he broadcast a few bits of the 2020 Olympic Games under the banner of fair use and reactive content. The broadcaster of the 2020 Olympic Games, NBC, unfortunately has very stringent detection methods, which almost instantly take down streams that are illegally streaming the event.

The 25-year-old was allegedly caught in the crossfire and was handed a live DMCA plus a two-day ban that, according to him, was overkill for the offense.

"Normally, strikes don’t get you banned, but because it's a live strike, they ban you so that there's no further damage or whatever I assume. Normally it's 24 hours but for me it was a two day ban."

xQc then explained that he went to his legal team who provided him with some options as to how he can deal with this. After a sit-down with the team, xQc is now fairly confident that he truly has grounds to dispute the claim and countersue The Olympics/NBC over the DMCA fiasco that hit his channel.

"This is transformative content, this is fair use, and this is not what you guys claim it is.”

xQc was banned from Twitch on the 29th of July 2021 live as he was reacting to clips from the Tokyo Olympics. Initially contrite, xQc posted an update on his Twitter handle apologizing for not being careful enough and vowing to be smarter next time.

I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

However, after weighing options with his legal team, it seems the Canadian streamer believes his case is strong enough. He is willing to roll the dice to potentially take the dispute to the next level in court.

