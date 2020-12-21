Recently, a Twitch “IRL” streamer ended up getting “flashed” by a woman on live stream, saving himself from a ban due to some quick thinking.

Twitch streamer DreckzTV was in the middle of an “IRL” stream in which he was documenting a night visit to a city. He was with a group of people, who appeared to be cheering and partying, while waiting outside a club.

The streamer made the mistake of telling the group around him that “they were live on Twitch.” The moment he told them, a woman from the group promptly decided to take her top off and “flash” in front of his viewers.

Twitch streamer gets flashed during live stream, avoids a ban by reacting quickly

Twitch streamer “DreckzTV” is one among a thousands smaller streamers on the platform. DreckzTV regularly posts “IRL” or “Just Chatting” streams, although he play steam a lot of games. The games include Minecraft, Pokémon GO, and World of Warcraft.

Image via DreckzTV, Twitter

Currently, DreckzTV has 465 followers on Twitch, and he regularly posts on Twitter as well. As can be seen in the tweet at the end of the article, the streamer has gone viral due to a recent clip from one of his “Just Chatting” streams.

In the clip, the Twitch streamer can be seen with a group of people standing outside what looks like a club. The group appear quite pumped up, and can be heard chatting loudly amongst themselves in the background. However, once the streamer tells the people around him that they are all live on Twitch, one of the women responds in the extreme .

When your twitch career flashes before your eyes 🤧 pic.twitter.com/YrHmimOjBU — dreckz (@dreckztv) December 20, 2020

As can be seen in the video, she does not say a word and promptly takes her top off in order to flash to his Twitch viewers. It is no secret that quite a few streamers on the platform have been banned or suspended for showcasing less obscene content, and DreckzTV appeared very aware of the fact.

The group had quite a few people waiting outside what seemed like a nightclub.

He responded quickly, and switched the stream off before he got himself into another pickle, thereby saving himself from the dangers of a ban/suspension.

Lol I went viral 😀https://t.co/KZhAX2A3Wj — dreckz (@dreckztv) December 20, 2020

The Twitch streamer initially posted the clip on Twitter, and then followed it up with a another tweet talking about how he went “viral.”