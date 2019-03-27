We. The Revolution - Review

WE. THE REVOLUTION

We. The Revolution is a newly released unique game with a single art style set in the chaotic world of the French revolution. 18th century France, the fire is everywhere and you play as a judge of the Revolutionary Tribunal.

This game is unlike anything you've played this year. You can call it a visual novel that can swallow you in, the immersive atmosphere and the art style make this game very unique. I don't remember the last time I felt any game being this oppressive. Getting on the nerves? Yes, this game can. If you have the stomach, try it. Just don't get nightmares thinking about the game or the choices you made in the game. Pretty much a visual novel with a lot of depth and maturity - and the novel is controlled by the choices you make. Life and death are in your hand, you decide who lives while saving your family and your head at the same time.

We can all become someone in the game and it is interesting to see who we turn out to be in this oppressive, blood-soaked, paranoid atmosphere.

The game is a strategy game loosely based on historical events where you get to question witnesses, analyze events and evidence, read reports and pass sentences. You can make allies with powerful organizations or you can make them disappear. You will face all the difficulties a man can face, your family will question your decision, probably you will too. Build a case or enjoy the turn-based tactics. Explore the neoclassical art style from the revolution era throughout the game.

The game really allows you to live in the 18th century, you will feel everything that you were supposed to feel in that time. You will question your own moral. As I mentioned before, I have never seen any game's atmosphere being this oppressive, It is a good thing and the same time it is upsetting but in a good way.

Here is the exclusive launch trailer: