×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We. The Revolution - Review

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    27 Mar 2019, 01:12 IST

WE. THE REVOLUTION
WE. THE REVOLUTION

We. The Revolution is a newly released unique game with a single art style set in the chaotic world of the French revolution. 18th century France, the fire is everywhere and you play as a judge of the Revolutionary Tribunal.

This game is unlike anything you've played this year. You can call it a visual novel that can swallow you in, the immersive atmosphere and the art style make this game very unique. I don't remember the last time I felt any game being this oppressive. Getting on the nerves? Yes, this game can. If you have the stomach, try it. Just don't get nightmares thinking about the game or the choices you made in the game. Pretty much a visual novel with a lot of depth and maturity - and the novel is controlled by the choices you make. Life and death are in your hand, you decide who lives while saving your family and your head at the same time.

We can all become someone in the game and it is interesting to see who we turn out to be in this oppressive, blood-soaked, paranoid atmosphere.

The game is a strategy game loosely based on historical events where you get to question witnesses, analyze events and evidence, read reports and pass sentences. You can make allies with powerful organizations or you can make them disappear. You will face all the difficulties a man can face, your family will question your decision, probably you will too. Build a case or enjoy the turn-based tactics. Explore the neoclassical art style from the revolution era throughout the game.

The game really allows you to live in the 18th century, you will feel everything that you were supposed to feel in that time. You will question your own moral. As I mentioned before, I have never seen any game's atmosphere being this oppressive, It is a good thing and the same time it is upsetting but in a good way.

Here is the exclusive launch trailer:


Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
One Piece: World Seeker Review Round-Up, The game is worse than expected 
RELATED STORY
Before you buy, Sekiro Shadow Die Twice Review Roundup: A new masterpiece is born
RELATED STORY
Devil May Cry 5: Capcom re-defines what makes video games fun with its latest hack and slash adventure
RELATED STORY
Far Cry New Dawn Review: A Rather Beautiful Game Than Something New or Innovative
RELATED STORY
Darksiders III Review
RELATED STORY
Devil May Cry 5 Review: An Impeccable Masterpiece
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Action Games To Play In 2019
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 3 things we know about the Galar Region so far
RELATED STORY
Rockstar Games: 5 greatest franchises by the legendary studio
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Devil May Cry 5 Review Roundup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us