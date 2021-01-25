Week 2 results and standings: League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In

Week 2 of the League of Legends Championship Series 2021 Spring Lock-In tournament concluded on January 24. The quarter-finals ended with Immortals, Team SOLOMID, Golden Guardians, and FlyQuest being eliminated from the tournament.

The second week's action from the 2021 LCS Lock-In saw the final four teams progress into the semi-final. The teams are:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

The first day of the playoffs concluded with Cloud9 and 100 Thieves eliminating Team SOLOMID and Immortals. The second day of the playoffs - the final day of week two - ended with Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid securing their spot in the semi-final against Golden Guardians and FlyQuest.

The following is a complete rundown of the current standings in the LCS 2021 Spring Lock-In and the upcoming action schedule.

League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In: Week Two

The final day of play in week two ended with the two best-of-three series. The last two quarter-final series saw Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid securing comfortable 2-0 wins over their respective opponents. The League of Legends matches from the final day of week two from the 2021 LCS Lock-In are:

Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

Game 1 - The first match from the best of three series saw Evil Geniuses secure a lead after a 36-minute victory.

- The first match from the best of three series saw Evil Geniuses secure a lead after a 36-minute victory. Game 2 - Evil Geniuses managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory after defeating the Golden Guardians in a 26 minute game of League of Legends.

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

Game 1 - The first match of the series saw Team Liquid take a 1-0 lead after a 32-minute match on League of Legends.

- The first match of the series saw Team Liquid take a 1-0 lead after a 32-minute match on League of Legends. Game 2 - Despite FlyQuest's commendable efforts, Team Liquid closed the match to secure the series as well as a spot in the semi-finals after a 29-minute match on League of Legends.

.@TeamLiquidLoL pad the stats as they close out the series against @FlyQuest in game two and advance to the 2021 #LCS Lock In Semifinals! #TLWIN pic.twitter.com/2lBp7HvI23 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 25, 2021

Cloud9's Vulcan was awarded the player of the week title after the quarter-finals ended. The semi-final series are scheduled to be held on January 29 and 30. Additionally, the final is set to be held on January 31, with the winning team earning a total of $150,000.