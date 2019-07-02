Welcome to the Next: Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade unveiled as iconic cover stars for NBA 2K20

Mumbai, India – July 2, 2019 – 2K today announced the cover athletes for NBA® 2K20, the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 18 years. Six-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Anthony Davis returns as cover star for the Standard and Deluxe Editions. Three-time NBA Champion, 13-time NBA All-Star, 2008 Olympic gold medalist and 2006 NBA Finals MVP Dwyane Wade will grace the cover of the Legend Edition.

These iconic players will grace the covers of NBA 2K20, marking the latest edition of the game that has defined basketball culture for over two decades. All editions of NBA 2K20 will be available worldwide on September 6, 2019.

“I’m honored to be back representing NBA 2K,” said Davis. “Being picked as the face of NBA 2K20 means the world to me, and I’m excited for the fans to experience the best sports simulation in the world this Fall.”

Legend Edition cover star Dwyane Wade added, “I’ve been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest-level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud. My family and I love NBA 2K, and I’m truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years.”

NBA 2K20 is Davis’ first solo cover appearance for the franchise after being featured as part of NBA 2K16’s star-studded cover lineup. In another historic first, Dwayne Wade’s appearance on the NBA 2K20 Legend Edition marks the first time “Flash” has been featured on the cover of NBA 2K.

“The NBA 2K franchise has the distinct honor of selecting the league’s best talent to grace the cover of the game,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “Anthony and Dwyane represent everything that makes basketball such a global phenomenon – whether it’s the thunderous dunks, transcendent talent or era-defining legacies – and serve as a true inspiration for the next generation of NBA superstars coming up in the league.”

NBA 2K20 will be available worldwide on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms on September 6, 2019. NBA 2K20 will also be available on Google Stadia when it launches later this year.

The NBA 2K20 Standard Edition will be available in physical and digital formats for INR ₹3,499; players who pre-order will receive at launch:

5,000 Virtual Currency;

5,000 MyTEAM Points;

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts;

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule;

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week);

5 Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season).

The NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition will be available in digital format only for INR ₹5,299 and will include:

35,000 Virtual Currency;

10,000 MyTEAM Points;

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts;

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule;

10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week);

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season);

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card.

The NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will be available in physical and digital format for INR ₹6,399 and will feature custom cover art and exclusive in-game items, including:

100,000 Virtual Currency;

50,000 MyTEAM Points;

20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts;

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule;

MyPLAYER Apparel Collection;

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection;

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week);

20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season);

5 MyTEAM Theme Packs (one per theme release across the next five releases);

2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.