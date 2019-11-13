WESG announces $5.5 million prize pool for their upcoming tournament

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 13 Nov 2019, 13:26 IST SHARE

WESG 2019-20 announces qualifiers for Dota 2, Starcraft 2, CS:GO and CS:GO female

Alibaba Sports has announced that the registration for the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) 2019-2020 will start on November 13, 2019. UCC will host the online qualifiers for DOTA 2, StarCraft II, CS:GO and an exclusive female only CS:GO tournament. The total prize pool is $5,500,000 this year and WESG is bringing back the Asia-Pacific Final in which the online winners from each country in the region will battle it out at Kuala Lumpur in January 2020.

The event will be open to players from various regions to participate including Africa, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, South Asia, West Asia, MENA, CIS, East EU, North EU, West EU, Central Europe and Iberia amongst a few others. WESG has brought in a noteworthy change to the composition of teams by allowing up to two foreign players alongside a minimum of three domestic players.

The format

The qualifiers are in two stages — the open qualifiers and the closed qualifiers. The open qualifiers will use a single elimination bracket while the closed qualifiers will use a double elimination bracket. The system may vary among regions, which will be announced in advance.

Slot distributions

Participants from certain countries can take part in online qualifiers, those from a few other regions will have to participate in online/offline events hosted by an official local WESG Partner. The slot distribution for the tournament will vary based on countries and regions which will be announced at a later date. Participants can click here to register for the open qualifiers.

WESG 2019-20 schedule

Dota 2

Open online qualifiers: November 14 to December 8

Closed qualifiers: November 25 to December 13

Starcraft 2

Open online qualifiers: November 14 to December 30

Closed qualifiers: November 22 to December 14

CS:GO

Open online qualifiers: November 13 to November 30

Advertisement

Closed qualifiers: November 21 to December 23

CS:GO female

The open qualifiers: November 17 to December 8

Community casters

WESG invites aspiring casters from the community who want to make an entry into the casting scene to broadcast the match of their choice. The event would be a great opportunity to kickstart a casting career and those interested can click here to register.

About the World Electronic Sports Games

WESG was established in 2016 as an international esports tournament by Alibaba Sports. WESG currently has the highest prize pool for any third-party tournament in the world. The competition differs greatly from that of other commercial tournaments, emphasizing on national pride and encouraging fans to participate in the competition.