WESG announces online qualifiers for Dota 2 and Starcraft
World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) will be hosting international tournaments for Dota 2 and Starcraft II. Both the games have been included every year since the inception of the tournament. Following an exhilarating series of tournaments last year, WESG is bringing back the Asia-Pacific Final in which the online winners from each country in the region will compete at Kuala Lumpur in January 2020.
The tournaments will be open to players from various regions across the globe and WESG has now announced a noteworthy change to the composition of teams by allowing up to two foreign players alongside a minimum of three domestic players.
Participants can click here to register for the open qualifiers.
Dota 2
This year's Dota 2 Open Online qualifiers are scheduled from November 14 to December 8. Closed qualifiers are scheduled from November 25 to December 13. Dota 2 includes 2 Open qualifiers which will determine the qualifying teams for the Closed qualifiers. In the closed qualifiers, teams will compete in a best of 3 to earn their place in WESG finals. The final for the closed qualifiers will be a best of 5.
The number of teams that qualify for Closed qualifiers will vary according to the region. In Closed qualifiers, teams from Open qualifiers and invited teams will compete for a slot at WESG Grand Final. The number of participating teams depends on the region. Teams from the Asian Closed qualifiers advance to the WESG Asia Pacific Final.
Slots distribution per region
South Asia — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams
West Asia — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams
CIS — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams
East EU — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams
North EU — 4 teams from open qualifiers and 4 invited teams
West EU+Central Europe+Iberia — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams
List of invited teams for Closed regional qualifiers
South Asia — Entity Gaming and Global
West Asia — Team Lebanon and TBA
CIS — FlyToMoon and TBA
East EU — Ad Finem and TBA
North EU — Godsent, TBA, TBA, and TBA
West EU+Central Europe+Iberia — Hippomaniacs and TBA
Starcraft II
This year's StarCraft II Open Online qualifiers are scheduled from November 14 to December 30. The Closed qualifiers are scheduled from November 22 to December 14. StarCraft II includes 2 Open qualifiers which will determine the qualifying teams for the Closed qualifiers. The finals will be played as a bo5.
The number of teams that qualify for Closed qualifiers will vary according to the region. In Closed qualifiers, teams from Open qualifiers and invited teams will compete for a slot at WESG Grand Final. The number of participating teams depends on the region. Teams from the Asian Closed qualifiers advance to the WESG Asia Pacific Final.
Slots distribution per region
South Korea — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants
CIS — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants
East EU — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants
North EU — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants
Benelux — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants
France +Monaco + UK/GB — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants
Iberia — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants
German + Austria — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants
Central Europe — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants
List of invited participants
South Korea — Dark, TBA, TBA, and TBA
CIS — HellRaisers and TBA
East EU — MaNa, Elazer, souL, and TBA
North EU — Sortoff, Namshar, Zanster, and Papijoe
Benelux — Harstem and uThermal
France +Monaco + UK/GB — PtitDrogo, TBA, TBA, and TBA
Iberia — Souleer and TBA
German + Austria — TBA and TBA
Central Europe — Reynor and TBA
About the World Electronic Sports Games
WESG was established in 2016 as an international esports tournament by Alibaba Sports.WESG currently has the highest prize pool for any third-party tournament in the world.The competition differs greatly from that of other commercial tournaments, emphasizing on national pride and encouraging fans to participate in the competition.