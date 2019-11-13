WESG announces online qualifiers for Dota 2 and Starcraft

WESG

World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) will be hosting international tournaments for Dota 2 and Starcraft II. Both the games have been included every year since the inception of the tournament. Following an exhilarating series of tournaments last year, WESG is bringing back the Asia-Pacific Final in which the online winners from each country in the region will compete at Kuala Lumpur in January 2020.

The tournaments will be open to players from various regions across the globe and WESG has now announced a noteworthy change to the composition of teams by allowing up to two foreign players alongside a minimum of three domestic players.

Participants can click here to register for the open qualifiers.

Dota 2

This year's Dota 2 Open Online qualifiers are scheduled from November 14 to December 8. Closed qualifiers are scheduled from November 25 to December 13. Dota 2 includes 2 Open qualifiers which will determine the qualifying teams for the Closed qualifiers. In the closed qualifiers, teams will compete in a best of 3 to earn their place in WESG finals. The final for the closed qualifiers will be a best of 5.

The number of teams that qualify for Closed qualifiers will vary according to the region. In Closed qualifiers, teams from Open qualifiers and invited teams will compete for a slot at WESG Grand Final. The number of participating teams depends on the region. Teams from the Asian Closed qualifiers advance to the WESG Asia Pacific Final.

Slots distribution per region

South Asia — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams

West Asia — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams

CIS — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams

East EU — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams

North EU — 4 teams from open qualifiers and 4 invited teams

West EU+Central Europe+Iberia — 2 teams from open qualifiers and 2 invited teams

List of invited teams for Closed regional qualifiers

South Asia — Entity Gaming and Global

West Asia — Team Lebanon and TBA

CIS — FlyToMoon and TBA

East EU — Ad Finem and TBA

North EU — Godsent, TBA, TBA, and TBA

West EU+Central Europe+Iberia — Hippomaniacs and TBA

Starcraft II

This year's StarCraft II Open Online qualifiers are scheduled from November 14 to December 30. The Closed qualifiers are scheduled from November 22 to December 14. StarCraft II includes 2 Open qualifiers which will determine the qualifying teams for the Closed qualifiers. The finals will be played as a bo5.

The number of teams that qualify for Closed qualifiers will vary according to the region. In Closed qualifiers, teams from Open qualifiers and invited teams will compete for a slot at WESG Grand Final. The number of participating teams depends on the region. Teams from the Asian Closed qualifiers advance to the WESG Asia Pacific Final.

Slots distribution per region

South Korea — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants

CIS — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants

East EU — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants

North EU — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants

Benelux — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants

France +Monaco + UK/GB — 4 participants from open qualifiers and 4 invited participants

Iberia — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants

German + Austria — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants

Central Europe — 2 participants from open qualifiers and 2 invited participants

List of invited participants

South Korea — Dark, TBA, TBA, and TBA

CIS — HellRaisers and TBA

East EU — MaNa, Elazer, souL, and TBA

North EU — Sortoff, Namshar, Zanster, and Papijoe

Benelux — Harstem and uThermal

France +Monaco + UK/GB — PtitDrogo, TBA, TBA, and TBA

Iberia — Souleer and TBA

German + Austria — TBA and TBA

Central Europe — Reynor and TBA

About the World Electronic Sports Games

WESG was established in 2016 as an international esports tournament by Alibaba Sports.WESG currently has the highest prize pool for any third-party tournament in the world.The competition differs greatly from that of other commercial tournaments, emphasizing on national pride and encouraging fans to participate in the competition.