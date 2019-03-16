WESG Vainglory finals: Tribe Gaming become World Champions again

Tribe Gaming with their much-deserved trophy.

The Vainglory finals of the WESG were held today in Chongqing, China and Tribe Gaming emerged as the champions. The American team beat the Korean: Ace Gaming 2-0 in an intense final. They will take home $60K with this victory while runner ups-Team Ace will get $30K.

Coming into this final, Team Ace were the obvious favourites to win. They defeated Tribe Gaming 2-0 in the group stage and also put up a dominating performance at Vainglory World Invitationals held in December of last year where they beat them 2-0 as well. The two teams are undoubtedly the best squads in the Vainglory competitive scene currently and have had a very old rivalry in the professional scene of the game.

Some in-game action from the game.

In a post-match interview with Tribe Gaming's Hami, who is a new entrant to the team, he revealed that he has been playing competitive Vainglory for quite some time now and has always wanted to win a championship. When asked what he will be doing with the huge prize money that he will be getting, he replied-

I’m probably going to save most of my money, continue to play games as long as I can. That’s probably what I’m going to do.

The German squad Team Sly bagged the third position as they beat Team Impunity in a separate match held on March 11. They got $15K dollars for this victory.

The finals can be seen here:

The WESG marks the end of a fairly silent esports year for Vainglory. The game transitioned to a complete 5v5 MOBA last year and was not able to formulate a clean esports league after the same. It remains to be seen what plans SEMC (the devs of the game) have for this year.