WESG Vainglory finals: Tribe Gaming become World Champions again
The Vainglory finals of the WESG were held today in Chongqing, China and Tribe Gaming emerged as the champions. The American team beat the Korean: Ace Gaming 2-0 in an intense final. They will take home $60K with this victory while runner ups-Team Ace will get $30K.
Coming into this final, Team Ace were the obvious favourites to win. They defeated Tribe Gaming 2-0 in the group stage and also put up a dominating performance at Vainglory World Invitationals held in December of last year where they beat them 2-0 as well. The two teams are undoubtedly the best squads in the Vainglory competitive scene currently and have had a very old rivalry in the professional scene of the game.
In a post-match interview with Tribe Gaming's Hami, who is a new entrant to the team, he revealed that he has been playing competitive Vainglory for quite some time now and has always wanted to win a championship. When asked what he will be doing with the huge prize money that he will be getting, he replied-
I’m probably going to save most of my money, continue to play games as long as I can. That’s probably what I’m going to do.
The German squad Team Sly bagged the third position as they beat Team Impunity in a separate match held on March 11. They got $15K dollars for this victory.
The finals can be seen here:
The WESG marks the end of a fairly silent esports year for Vainglory. The game transitioned to a complete 5v5 MOBA last year and was not able to formulate a clean esports league after the same. It remains to be seen what plans SEMC (the devs of the game) have for this year.