What are Ability Seeds in Visions of Mana?

Early on in Visions of Mana, you will find Ability Seeds, which give your characters abilities they otherwise might not have access to. Some are unlocked before you even find specific Elementals, such as Dark Sabre. You can find them in treasure chests, on enemies, and in other locations. Primarily, they can be found when exploring in the early game.

You can also pick up Ability Seeds in Visions of Mana through various Corestones you get from regular enemies, Nemeses, and bosses like the Mantis Ant. In this article, we explain their purpose and how they can be unlocked.

What to do with Ability Seeds in Visions of Mana?

Equipping Ability Seeds can offer deep customization for your party (Image via Square Enix)

Ability Seeds are skill items you can pick up as you explore Visions of Mana. At first, you’ll likely only have a few, such as Flame Sabre or Fireball, which are relatively useful but not game-breaking. As you go through treasure chests and progress through the game, you can find other Seeds.

They can be used by going into the Gear/Skills section of the menu and clicking Abilities. At first, you will only be able to slot two of them in. However, you will later find items that allow you to increase this number. Each time you find one of these items, it will increase your capacity by two. A total of 10 Ability Seeds can be equipped per character.

How to use Corestones to unlock more Ability Seeds in Visions of Mana

You can exchange Corestones for some amazing powers (Image via Square Enix)

You won’t be able to use Corestones until you unlock Nicolo’s shop later in Chapter 1. Once you’ve visited his shop, other item shops will allow similar access, as it pertains to Ability Seeds. Simply visit any item shop and select Ability Seed Exchange.

Defeating bosses and Nemeses guarantees you a Corestone, while with regular enemies, there is a half chance of them dropping one upon defeat. You can take these to any of the item shops and trade them for a wide assortment of powerful Ability Seeds.

Most of the regular enemies will give you attacks, while the harder enemies give powerful Attack/Defense/Support Ability Seeds. Thankfully, they don't cost gold and only require you to have enough Corestones on hand.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024. You can learn more about the game in our sneak preview, ahead of the official launch.

