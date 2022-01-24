Breaking down Adam Dahlberg’s net worth, as SkyDoesMinecraft gets accused of assault and abuse by former girlfriend

Recent allegations brought out againstAdam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg by their ex-girlfriend Elizabeth "Lizbuggie," and several other friends and acquaintances have created a stir in the community.

Several accusations have been laid against Dahlberg. These include, but are not limited to, inflicting physical and mental abuse upon several of their previous partners, as well as displaying manipulative behavior towards many of those around them.

Note: Adam Dahlberg uses they/them pronouns and will be referred to as such.

How much is SkyDoesMinecraft worth?

Dahlberg is a Minecraft YouTuber who previously went by the name SkyDoesMinecraft. Currently, their YouTube channel is named Sky Does Everything, while their Twitter can be found under the name NetNobody.

They have around 11.2 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, with over 3.8 billion views spread across all of their uploads.

Their net worth was estimated to be around $3.5 million, according to Wealthy Genius. However, the number could be outdated and overestimated, as the allegations against them indicate that their wealth has significantly diminished.

Dahlberg was the CEO of SkyMedia, located in Bellevue, Washington, United States. it is unknown how much the company was worth. However, in an interview conducted in December 2016, it was stated that they had 14 salaried employees in a 8,000 square feet office. The employees were not given health benefits or a 401(k) at the time.

In the same interview, the content creator stated that they had only made around $100 to $200 a month at the start of their career. After they found success in the Minecraft mod community, they eventually made almost $15k a month.

Adam Dahlberg accused of inflcting abuse, being manipulative, homophobic and more

The situation took off when Elizabeth uploaded a tweet that included a document detailing many things that SkyDoesMinecraft had done to her. Additionally, videos, images and screenshots were also provided to support her claims. Amongst the thread of visual evidence she included to support her claims, lay an official police report.

Her story took off immediately, considering the popularity of SkyDoesMinecraft back in the day. Many other former acquaintances, friends and co-workers of Dahlberg came out in support of Elizabeth. They vouched for her and spoke about their own experiences with the creator and their company.

Elizabeth alleged that Dahlberg had cheated on her and prevented her from sleeping and showering, among many other things. She also detailed how they had lied about their ex-girlfriend Alesa, and had used their platform to paint her in a bad light. She mentioned that they had also been abusive towards her dogs.

The reveal has led many to publicly denounce any affiliation they have with SkyDoesMinecraft. The creator themself has yet to comment on the situation or any of the backlash they're facing.

