What Among Us developers can do to make Public lobbies better

Public lobbies in Among Us can be a truly frustrating experience for some, while for others, it can be completely seamless.

Public lobbies are places where random people can come together and play a game of Among Us. Now, when random people come in, players can either have the best experience of their lives, or they can have the worst, all within a game of Among Us.

Improvements needed in Among Us Public Lobbies

#1 Accounts

Among Us desperately needs the account system to begin with. Sometimes, players come across exceptional players in public lobbies. Adding an account system would enable people to send friend requests to these players.

Image via InnerSloth Studios

Not only will the accounts facilitate adding friends, it'll also help in reporting and banning hackers and cheaters in the game.

#2 Lobby sizes

It would be really amazing if players could customize the size of the lobby in game. Having a preset player limit in a lobby does hinder the entire gaming experience. So in this regard, maybe having an upper limit and a lower limit of players would make much more sense.

Advertisement

Image via InnerSloth Studios

For example, players can set the lobby size to accomodate any number of players between 7 and 21. That way, if there are more players in a lobby, there can be 3 impostors in the game. The higher number of crewmates will definitely make it a bit more difficult for the impostors to win easily as well.

#3 Lobby Locking

In most lobbies, players join and then quit immediately, much to the annoyance of the other players in the game. So, maybe having like a small timer, after which players cannot quit the lobby would make a lot of sense.

Image via InnerSloth Studios

Not only would this enhance smoother gameplay, this would also prevent server stress from people continuously leaving and joining a lobby.

Among Us is a growing title, and there's a lot that the game needs to improve upon. The developers are indeed working tirelessly to bring the community new content. If they do continue at this pace, the game will definitely progress to greater heights.