What are the beginner-friendly classes in Elden Ring Nightreign?

If you're just starting and wondering what beginner-friendly classes are best in Elden Ring Nightreign, the answer isn't too complicated. Of the eight unique characters available, only a few are truly easy to handle right from the start. They’re not only easier to use but are also more forgiving when you make mistakes, which is bound to happen in a game like this.

Here’s a breakdown of the good beginner-friendly classes in Elden Ring Nightreign and why they work well when you’re just getting the hang of things.

Note: This guide is a work in progress and based on the writer's views and personal choices.

Best beginner-friendly classes in Elden Ring Nightreign

Wylder

Wylder is solid all around, he doesn’t exactly “specialize” in anything — just good, steady, and safe. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Wylder is the “default” Nightreign class and plays closest to the original Elden Ring style. So if you’ve played that, this character will feel familiar right away. He’s built for melee combat, has solid survivability, and doesn’t require perfect timing to stay alive.

What makes this Nightfare one of the best beginner-friendly classes is its passive Sixth Sense. It lets you cheat death once, which can save you from your in-game mistakes. His skills are simple to use and slot easily into normal combat. There’s also a nice gap-closer move — he can pull smaller enemies to him or yank himself to big ones. That helps a lot during boss fights where enemies move around constantly.

The ultimate is simple too: a big damaging blast that chunks health and breaks poise. The only slight downside? He’s better with Greatswords, which might feel slow for some players in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Guardian

Guardian users must watch out for long-range bosses — they’re his weak point. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Guardian is all about taking hits without flinching. If you’re the kind of player who hates dodging and would rather block everything with a shield, this nightfarer should be your pick. He’s one of the best beginner-friendly classes to pick, featuring the tankiest character. His passive Steel Guard makes blocking more efficient while draining stamina slowly, but it lets him soak up a ton of damage.

You need not worry about tight dodges here, but you do need to get used to guarding properly because Guardian can’t roll. That’s a big change if you’re used to Souls-style gameplay. However, if you lean into his shield play and learn when to block or hold your ground, he becomes a wall.

He also has a solid crowd-control skill called Whirlwind, which pulls smaller enemies in and makes fights less chaotic. His ultimate is more utility-focused: he jumps up, shields teammates from damage while airborne, then slams down with an AoE hit.

Ironeye

If you like ranged attacks, he should be your choice in beginner-friendly classes in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

If you're not a fan of getting up close, this Nightfarer keeps things at a distance. He uses a bow with unlimited arrows and is built around consistent, safe ranged damage. Think of him as a slightly more mobile Wylder, but trading swords for archery. His ultimate is a big, charged arrow shot that’s great for taking down boss mobs and clearing adds. He also has a skill that marks a weak spot on enemies — hit the “X” mark for bonus damage. Simple enough, so we include him in beginner-friendly classes.

Additionally, he has a passive that helps the group find better loot, which is just a nice bonus. The only thing to keep in mind: Ironeye isn’t tanky at all. And even though he’s ranged, bosses tend to lock onto him more than expected, probably because he’s always dishing out damage. So stay sharp.

Raider

Raider doesn’t need perfect setups or counter mechanics — just hit hard, hit fast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Raider is a heavy hitter with decent survivability, and he plays completely different from someone like Ironeye. He runs into the fight face-first, no questions asked. If you like charging into combat and brawling without needing to time every parry or dodge, this Nightfarer is made for that. His passive rewards you for taking damage, giving him more staying power than you’d expect.

His starter weapon also does fire damage, which helps in the early game phase. One of the most useful things about Raider is his tombstone summon. It’s not just a shield — it can be used to block huge attacks, or as a stepping point for ranged allies to attack from higher ground. It also buffs the team’s poise and stamina regen, which helps everyone.

This character isn’t about being fancy. He’s for players who just want to get in there and punch stuff. Not the most refined, but very effective — especially when you don’t want to think too hard about every move. This categorizes him in beginner-friendly classes in Elden Ring Nightreign.

That's all on beginner-friendly classes you can opt for at Elden Ring Nightreign.

