What is the best deck to beat mid-ladder in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer game where players indulge in 1v1 and 2v2 battles to claim trophies and conquer the top spot on the leaderboard. Players need to create an 8-card deck to win battles and pass various arenas to reach the top of the leaderboard.
These decks should be made keeping in mind the attacking strategy, especially in the case of mid-ladder when players usually face experienced opponents. In this article, we will discuss the best deck to beat mid-ladders in Clash Royale.
Best deck to beat Mid-ladder in Clash Royale
1) Dark Prince
- Cost: 4 Elixir
- Damage: 328
- Hitpoints: 1643
The Dark Prince card can be unlocked at Arena 7. He's a melee troop with strong damage and high hitpoints with a shield. He possesses a one-of-a-kind ability: if he moves for 3.5 tiles without pausing, he will charge, increasing his movement speed and doing more damage to opponent troops and towers.
2) Prince
- Cost: 5 Elixir
- Damage: 519
- Hitpoints: 2544
It is one of the strongest Epic cards that deals a lot of damage to ground troops. It has high damage and hitpoints, so it can easily take down high DPS troops. Similar to Dark Prince, it also has a charge ability that it unlocks when moving nonstop.
3) Miner
- Cost: 3 Elixir
- Damage: 256
- Hitpoints: 1600
The Miner is a legendary card that can be obtained by opening a Legendary Chest in Arena 4. He is a melee unit with high hitpoints and damage that may be put anywhere in the arena. Its ability to approach the towers immediately without taking damage makes it an ideal deck troop.
4) Fireball
- Cost: 4 Elixir
- Damage: 913
Completing the Clash Royale training unlocks the Fireball card, which is an area damaging spell with a lot of power. It's an excellent card to use against the Wizards to stop the enemy's push.
5) Valkyrie
- Cost: 4 Elixir
- Damage: 345
- Hitpoints: 2641
Valkyrie is one of the strongest Rare cards with high hitpoints and massive area damage that can be unlocked from Arena 2. All the troops in her nearby vicinity take 360-degree damage from her ax, making it perfect to use against the Skeleton Army and Barbarians.
6) Zap
- Cost: 2 Elixir
- Damage: 254
Arena 5 is where players can unlock the Zap card. It's a medium-range spell that stuns foes for 0.5 seconds within its effective radius. Air troops and other low-hitpoint ground troops are quickly incapacitated by the Zap Spell, allowing the Princes to attack.
7) Wizard
- Cost: 5 Elixir
- Damage: 373
- Hitpoints: 955
The Wizard is a Rare-rarity area-damage card with high hitpoints and damage that may be unlocked from Arena 4 onwards. Due to its high damage and ability to attack air troops, the Wizard is an ideal Prince support troop.
8) Minions
- Cost: 3 Elixir
- Damage: 135
- Hitpoints: 305
Players will obtain Minions, one of the first few common cards, after completing the Clash Royale training. Minions are a trio of short-range flying characters who are best suited to countering ground cards.