What is the best deck to beat mid-ladder in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer game where players indulge in 1v1 and 2v2 battles to claim trophies and conquer the top spot on the leaderboard. Players need to create an 8-card deck to win battles and pass various arenas to reach the top of the leaderboard.

These decks should be made keeping in mind the attacking strategy, especially in the case of mid-ladder when players usually face experienced opponents. In this article, we will discuss the best deck to beat mid-ladders in Clash Royale.

Best deck to beat Mid-ladder in Clash Royale

1) Dark Prince

The Dark Prince in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 328

328 Hitpoints: 1643

The Dark Prince card can be unlocked at Arena 7. He's a melee troop with strong damage and high hitpoints with a shield. He possesses a one-of-a-kind ability: if he moves for 3.5 tiles without pausing, he will charge, increasing his movement speed and doing more damage to opponent troops and towers.

2) Prince

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 24 hour Prince Card Challenge starts now! Win Princes through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! 24 hour Prince Card Challenge starts now! Win Princes through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! https://t.co/M05SaUFEuZ

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 519

519 Hitpoints: 2544

It is one of the strongest Epic cards that deals a lot of damage to ground troops. It has high damage and hitpoints, so it can easily take down high DPS troops. Similar to Dark Prince, it also has a charge ability that it unlocks when moving nonstop.

3) Miner

The Miner card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 256

256 Hitpoints: 1600

The Miner is a legendary card that can be obtained by opening a Legendary Chest in Arena 4. He is a melee unit with high hitpoints and damage that may be put anywhere in the arena. Its ability to approach the towers immediately without taking damage makes it an ideal deck troop.

4) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 913

Completing the Clash Royale training unlocks the Fireball card, which is an area damaging spell with a lot of power. It's an excellent card to use against the Wizards to stop the enemy's push.

5) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 345

345 Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the strongest Rare cards with high hitpoints and massive area damage that can be unlocked from Arena 2. All the troops in her nearby vicinity take 360-degree damage from her ax, making it perfect to use against the Skeleton Army and Barbarians.

6) Zap

The Zap card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

2 Elixir Damage: 254

Arena 5 is where players can unlock the Zap card. It's a medium-range spell that stuns foes for 0.5 seconds within its effective radius. Air troops and other low-hitpoint ground troops are quickly incapacitated by the Zap Spell, allowing the Princes to attack.

7) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 373

373 Hitpoints: 955

The Wizard is a Rare-rarity area-damage card with high hitpoints and damage that may be unlocked from Arena 4 onwards. Due to its high damage and ability to attack air troops, the Wizard is an ideal Prince support troop.

8) Minions

Minions (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 135

135 Hitpoints: 305

Players will obtain Minions, one of the first few common cards, after completing the Clash Royale training. Minions are a trio of short-range flying characters who are best suited to countering ground cards.

