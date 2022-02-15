×
What is the best deck to use with Valkyrie in Clash Royale?

Best Valkyrie deck in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)
Ishaan Mahajan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 15, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Feature

Clash Royale, an online multiplayer game owned by Supercell, is a strategy game where players battle each other using cards. These cards come in five different rarities, ranging from Common to Champion.

These cards are combined to form an 8-card deck, which is then used to attack the opponent troops and Towers. An ideal deck should include offensive and defensive cards to help players win battles.

Players can either construct their own Valkyrie deck or use one that other players have previously established. This article will discuss the best Valkyrie deck in Clash Royale.

Best Valkyrie deck to use in Clash Royale

1) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Cost: 4 Elixir
  • Damage: 354
  • Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is an area-damage melee troop that can be unlocked in Arena 2 and has high hitpoints and tremendous area damage. Her ax deals 360-degree damage to any troops in her immediate vicinity. She is best against swarms of troops like Skeleton Army, etc.

2) Miner

The Miner card (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Cost: 3 Elixir
  • Damage: 256
  • Hitpoints: 1600

The miner is a legendary single-target melee troop card available at Arena 4. He may be deployed anywhere in the arena and will do a significant amount of damage. Miners travel to that specific section of the arena by constructing a tunnel underground, which saves from any damage.

3) Hog

What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId
  • Cost: 4 Elixir
  • Damage: 421
  • Hitpoints: 228

Hog is a relatively high-damage melee card gained from Arena 5 and target buildings. To assault the Minions and Skeleton Army, players need to employ Hog Riders with Logs or Arrows.

4) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Cost: 4 Elixir
  • Damage: 913

The Training Camp unlocks the Fireball card, an area-damage spell that deals significant damage. It's an excellent support card for troops such as Wizards, Musketeers, and Magic Archer.

5) Log

The Log (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Cost: 2 Elixir
  • Damage: 384

The Log card is a Legendary card obtained in Arena 6. It's an area damage spell that rolls across the ground, damaging the targets and driving any survivors to flee. With Hogs, it's the finest support card to employ.

6) Zap

The Zap Spell in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Cost: 2 Elixir
  • Damage: 254

Zap card is a medium-range spell that stuns foes for 0.5 seconds within its effective radius, available at Arena 5. Air troops are instantaneously stunned by the Zap Spell, allowing Valkyrie and Hog to assault the opposition towers.

7) Wizard

It's time to settle this...who's the best wizard?! https://t.co/walXrnBALT
  • Cost: 5 Elixir
  • Damage: 373
  • Hitpoints: 955

The Wizards have high hitpoints and area-damage cards that deal a lot of damage and can be unlocked at Arena 4. Because of its tremendous damage and ability to attack ground and air troops, the Wizard is an excellent support unit for Valkyrie and Hogs.

8) Minions

The Minions (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Cost: 3 Elixir
  • Damage: 135
  • Hitpoints: 305
After finishing the Clash Royale training, players will obtain Minions, one of the first few common cards. Minions are a trio of short-range flying troops best suited to counter enemy ground troops.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
