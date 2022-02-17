What is the best Magic Archer deck in Clash Royale?

Due to its real-time attack feature, Clash Royale, an online multiplayer game owned by Supercell, is popular among mobile gamers and content creators. This means that players can attack at the same time with 8-card decks made up of cards of varied rarities.

This deck is then utilized to win battles on the battlefield. To assist players in winning battles, an optimal deck should include both defensive and offensive cards. The Magic Archer deck shown below can help players improve their chances of victory.

Best Magic Archer deck in Clash Royale

1) Magic Archer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

The Magic Archer is a powerful Legendary card that deals great damage and has high hitpoints. He shoots arrows in a straight line, damaging the target as well as any troops in the arrow's path.

2) Archer Queen





Have you tried out the Archer Queen in her Launch Party Challenge yet? 🏹

Cost: 5 Elixir

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is a Champion card that can be unlocked at Arena 14. She's a single-target card that can attack both ground and air targets. She is one of the most powerful Champion cards capable of dealing some serious damage. Furthermore, her ability to cloak herself can make her invisible to all enemy troops for a short period of time.

3) Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 1600

Arena 12 is where you can unlock the Royal Ghost. He is the only troop in Clash Royale who remains undetectable until he attacks a building or enemy troop. Due to his invisibility, he is a powerful offensive unit as he can reach a target without taking any damage.

4) Log

The Log card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Arena 6 is where you can get the Log card, another popular Legendary card. It's an area damage spell that rolls over the battlefield, inflicting damage on its targets while pushing back other troops.

5) Electro Wizard

The Electro Wizard in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

When players reach Arena 11, they can unlock Electro Wizard, another strong legendary card. He's a single-target unit with good hitpoints and damage. He can stun enemies and reset their abilities, making him an excellent counter to Inferno Dragon and Inferno Tower.

6) Pekka

The Pekka card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

Pekka is an Epic-level card that is a melee ground troop with high hitpoints and damage, making it excellent for usage as a tank. It is a heavily armored melee combatant that certainly packs a powerful punch.

7) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

At the Training Camp, you can acquire the Fireball card, which is a spell that causes significant damage in a selected target area. It is an extremely useful card against swarms of troops or to stop an enemy push.

8) Zap

The Zap Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

The Zap card can obtained in Arena 5 and is a 0.5-second stun spell that stuns enemy troops. This useful spell quickly destroys low-hitpoint troops, allowing Magic Archer and Archer Queen to easily attack opponent troops.

