What are birthday rewards in Genshin Impact, and how to claim them for free?

Genshin Impact offers a lot of engaging content and diverse gameplay to players.

Winning rewards and resources to get ahead in the game and obtaining rare characters or weapons are also a part of the shenanigans. Because of its gacha game mechanics, players usually have to earn or buy ‘wishes’ or pulls.

But on a player’s birthday, Genshin Impact makes it easier for them to earn these rewards.

What are birthday rewards in Genshin Impact?

On a player’s birthday, Genshin Impact gifts a special cake, like any other friend or well-wisher. However, this pastry is not just a sweet dessert to satiate one’s taste buds, but has unique powers.

The birthday reward is a ‘Cake for Traveler,’ which breaks down into two Fragile Resins when used. Each Fragile Resin can be consumed as 60 Original Resins, which means the birthday reward in Genshin Impact is equivalent to 120 Original Resins.

Original Resins are incredibly crucial for late-game activities such as unlocking certain boss fight rewards and obtaining some rare rewards from Abyssal Domains or Leyline Blossoms.

Original Resins can thus come in extremely handy in the latter stages of the game, but they take almost a day to replenish. Hence, receiving 120 of these can be a massive boost to lasting longer and staying stronger in the game.

Players also receive exciting gifts on birthdays of the characters they are playing. If they happen to use a character whose birthday falls on that day, they receive an in-game mail containing food items and materials to level up that character. These rewards need to be claimed within 30 days of the character’s birthday.

How to set one’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In order to set their birthdays, a player has to go to the pause menu and select the button next to his/her name. From here, the date can be set, but since this can be done only once, they need to be careful about the date. Thereon, players can receive their birthday rewards in the mail once every year on the date set.