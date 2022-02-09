What should you do with Buddy the Dog in Dying Light 2?

Players of Dying Light 2 are faced with many choices during the gameplay. Some of these choices are minor, and others can have a large impact on the story of the game. One of the choices players come across is during the quest 'True Friends.' In the quest, players come across a dog named 'Buddy' who was wounded while defending children. Players must choose what to do next.

Sometimes the choices players make in Dying Light 2 do not just involve mankind

Players have multiple times to make choices during the quest True Friends. Image via Techland.

When players come across Buddy in the quest 'True Friends,' they observe that he has been severely wounded while protecting the children from an attack. During gameplay, players are offered multiple choices on what to do regarding the dog's injuries. The choices players are given are:

A. Leave the dog be.

B. Put the dog out of its misery.

It can seem like neither of these choices are the right one. Unfortunately, the player's choice has little to no effect on the story. Irrespective of the choice, the outcome will remain the same.

Players should know that sometimes their choices cannot make a profound impact

Sometimes in Dying Light 2, no matter what the player chooses, it can seem like the choice they made had no impact. Sometimes the player is unable to save everyone, Buddy included. As the scene unfolds, at the end of the mission, players are asked to make another choice while breaking the news to Dominik. The choices are:

A. Buddy died saving Scott and Moe.

B. Scott and Moe lied to you.

C. Scott and Moe will tell you everything.

The final choice will close out the quest True Friends

Dying Light 2's story is full of twists and suprises. Image via Techland.

In this situation, the player's choice will have minimal effect on the storyline. Picking the first choice will receive a sad reaction, but ultimately everyone will be happy to be together again. The second choice will result in kids being angry with you, and the third choice will also have the kids mad at you, but ultimately Nerys will be pleased that the kids were honest.

Players should choose the choice that feels right to them

In a game such as Dying Light 2 that has several choices and forks in the road, players should choose the choice that feels right to them. Sometimes, there can be slight variances at the end of the quest, but that gives the game its replay value. Players can always go through the game or quest again, selecting other options if they want to see their effect on the storyline, and experience more of the world in Dying Light 2.

