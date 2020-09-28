What are Bugha's Fortnite settings and keybinds in 2020?

Fortnite players are always looking to improve their game. Even in 2020, there are still aspects of the battle royale to learn and understand. Each new season brings a new meta and can require some changes to the mechanics in your game. No one knows this better than reigning Fortnite world champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf.
Since Bugha is considered one of the best in the world, many players try to take heed of his example. This means a ton of up and coming Fortnite players will mimic his style, keybinds, or settings. The style is a bit hard to imitate but you can always match Bugha's keybinds and settings. Here's what they are in 2020.
Bugha's Fortnite Settings
The settings relate to the graphical preferences that Bugha currently uses in Fortnite. Like most other players, the world champ tends to use lower graphical settings to increase in-game performance.
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080, 16:9
- Frame Rate Limit: 240
- Brightness: 100%
- User Interface Contrast: 1x
- Color Blind Mode: Protanope
- Color Blind Strength: 10
- 3D Resolution: 100%
- View Distance: Medium
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post-Processing: Low
- V-Sync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Show FPS: On
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- HUD Scale: 95%
If you want the best-looking experience in Fortnite, these settings aren't for you. However, if you want the best performance, we recommend copying Bugha.
Bugha's Fortnite Keybinds
Next, there is the bread and butter of anyone's success in Fortnite. Keybinds are hugely important solely because they're how you play the game. As a world champ, Bugha knows which keybinds work and which don't.
- Use: E/Mouse Wheel Up
- Jump: Space
- Reload/Rotate: R
- Sprint: Default
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Repair/Upgrade: J
- Harvesting Tool: 1
- Weapon Slot 1: 2
- Weapon Slot 2: 3
- Weapon Slot 3: 4
- Weapon Slot 4: 5
- Weapon Slot 5: 6
- Building Slot 1 (Wall): X
- Building Slot 2 (Floor): V
- Building Slot 3 (Stairs): C
- Building Slot 4 (Roof): L-Shift
- Trap: T
- Edit on Release: Off
- Building Edit: F/Mouse Wheel Down
- Building Reset: Right Click
- Inventory: I
- Map: M
- Emote Key: N
- Auto Run: =
These are tried and true keybinds that will work for anyone as long as they put in the time to master the individual keys. After all, Bugha doesn't use them for no reason.Published 28 Sep 2020, 00:27 IST