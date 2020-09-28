What are Bugha's Fortnite settings and keybinds in 2020?

Fortnite players are always looking to improve their game. Even in 2020, there are still aspects of the battle royale to learn and understand. Each new season brings a new meta and can require some changes to the mechanics in your game. No one knows this better than reigning Fortnite world champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf.

Since Bugha is considered one of the best in the world, many players try to take heed of his example. This means a ton of up and coming Fortnite players will mimic his style, keybinds, or settings. The style is a bit hard to imitate but you can always match Bugha's keybinds and settings. Here's what they are in 2020.

Bugha's Fortnite Settings

The settings relate to the graphical preferences that Bugha currently uses in Fortnite. Like most other players, the world champ tends to use lower graphical settings to increase in-game performance.

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080, 16:9

Frame Rate Limit: 240

Brightness: 100%

User Interface Contrast: 1x

Color Blind Mode: Protanope

Color Blind Strength: 10

3D Resolution: 100%

View Distance: Medium

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post-Processing: Low

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Show FPS: On

Multithreaded Rendering: On

HUD Scale: 95%

Image via Epic Games

If you want the best-looking experience in Fortnite, these settings aren't for you. However, if you want the best performance, we recommend copying Bugha.

Bugha's Fortnite Keybinds

Advertisement

Next, there is the bread and butter of anyone's success in Fortnite. Keybinds are hugely important solely because they're how you play the game. As a world champ, Bugha knows which keybinds work and which don't.

Use: E/Mouse Wheel Up

Jump: Space

Reload/Rotate: R

Sprint: Default

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Repair/Upgrade: J

Harvesting Tool: 1

Weapon Slot 1: 2

Weapon Slot 2: 3

Weapon Slot 3: 4

Weapon Slot 4: 5

Weapon Slot 5: 6

Building Slot 1 (Wall): X

Building Slot 2 (Floor): V

Building Slot 3 (Stairs): C

Building Slot 4 (Roof): L-Shift

Trap: T

Edit on Release: Off

Building Edit: F/Mouse Wheel Down

Building Reset: Right Click

Inventory: I

Map: M

Emote Key: N

Auto Run: =

Image via Epic Games

These are tried and true keybinds that will work for anyone as long as they put in the time to master the individual keys. After all, Bugha doesn't use them for no reason.