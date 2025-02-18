In Civilization 7, each age brings new changes. During the antiquity age, you are limited to a smaller part of the map. As time passes, more land becomes available. In the exploration age, you can finally cross the ocean and reach new areas called distant lands. These places hold valuable resources and new opportunities for your civilization.

This article discusses what are distant lands in Civilization 7, what you can expect from them, and how you can reach there in your campaign.

Exploring distant lands in Civilization 7

Distant lands are regions beyond the ocean that become accessible during the exploration age. These areas are rich in treasure resources, which are necessary for economic growth. You need these special resources to build Treasure Fleets, which will help you advance through the economic legacy path.

You start with limited resources in your home province (Image via 2K Games)

o expand your civilization. If you choose the economic or militaristic legacy paths, you must travel deep into these new regions.

Once you reach the distant lands, you can start sending settlers to build a new town. Choosing a good location is important, preferably near fresh water and treasure resources. These resources are especially valuable if you follow the economic legacy path, as they will help you grow your economy and strengthen your civilization.

How to reach distant lands in Civilization 7

Shipbuilding and cartography are required to reach distant lands (Image via 2K Games)

You might discover new continents while exploring during the antiquity age, but this is not the same as reaching distant lands. To fully explore these far-off regions, you must first enter the exploration age.

Before you can set sail, you must research several technologies. Some are necessary, while others make your journey easier. The most important ones are

Astronomy – Helps you understand the stars and navigate the ocean.

– Helps you understand the stars and navigate the ocean. Cartography – Allows civilian units, like settlers and scouts, to cross ocean tiles.

– Allows civilian units, like settlers and scouts, to cross ocean tiles. Machinery – Improves your ability to develop advanced tools and weapons.

– Improves your ability to develop advanced tools and weapons. Heraldry – Strengthens diplomatic relations with other civilizations.

– Strengthens diplomatic relations with other civilizations. Feudalism – Enhances your ability to manage land and resources.

– Enhances your ability to manage land and resources. Shipbuilding – Ensures your units can safely cross the ocean without taking damage from rough waters.

Cartography and shipbuilding are especially important because they allow your units to travel across the ocean safely. Without these technologies, you cannot reach distant lands.

Distant lands give you new challenges and rewards. You can choose to trade, conquer, or form alliances, depending on your strategy. Reaching these lands requires careful planning and the right technologies, making naval exploration an important part of the game.

